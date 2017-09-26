‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’ Is Reportedly Returning To Bravo TV

The Real Housewives of Miami is reportedly set to return to Bravo TV in 2018.

According to a report by LALATE days ago, the series, which aired for just three seasons years ago, is on the verge of a possible return, and if the series does make a comeback, it will reportedly do so with a major twist.

When The Real Housewives of Miami possibly returns in 2018 or 2019, it will reportedly not be set in Miami. Instead, the series will be based out of another town in Southern Florida. As LALATE explained to readers, producers may be trying to emulate what they did with The Real Housewives of D.C. years ago.

As fans of the franchise will recall, The Real Housewives of D.C. was recast after being canceled following just one season and moved to another town in the area. Then, when Bravo TV reportedly brought the show back to their network, the chose to call it The Real Housewives of Potomac.

While Bravo TV isn’t ruling out the idea of keeping at least a few of the former cast members of The Real Housewives of Miami, which includes Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Joanna Krupa, and Marysol Patton, LALATE noted that the network is reportedly looking for a different cast and a different theme for the series’ potential reboot next year.

As for Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen, he hinted months ago that The Real Housewives of Miami might not be over for good.

“Who knows? Never say never. I mean, right now it’s kind of dead in the water, but who knows?” he said.

While fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Bravo TV regarding The Real Housewives of Miami‘s potentially impending fourth season, it is quite clear that the majority of the women have kept in touch long after the conclusion of the series’ third season in 2013.

In fact, Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria appear to be the best of friends and have spent time on numerous occasions with their former co-stars, Adriana De Moura and Lisa Hochstein.

