Wendy Williams is responding to claims suggesting her husband, Kevin Hunter, has been cheating on her with a decade long affair.

After rumors surfaced this week claiming Hunter had allegedly been having a secret affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist, Williams addressed the speculation herself on her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, on September 26 and also spoke out via her rep.

In a statement obtained by E! News, a representative for Wendy denied the affair allegations and claimed the woman accused of being Kevin’s mistress, Sharina Hudson, is actually nothing more than a friend.

“One plus one does not equal three,” William’s spokesperson said. “This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there.”

Wendy then addressed the cheating speculation live on her show and once again denied all the affair allegations made against her husband of 20 years.

Williams, who discusses celebrity gossip on her talk show during a segment titled Hot Topics, admitted to her viewers and studio audience that if felt “weird” to be a hot topic and have everyone discussing her marriage.

Wendy denied the affair claims and told fans, “you can believe what you want, but…” before then holding up her hand to show that she was still wearing both her wedding ring and engagement ring amid the cheating allegations.

@WendyWilliams what the hell was that? 5 seconds of lies what the hell it means you showing your ring that don’t stop him from cheating BYE pic.twitter.com/2nRxuB4VGb — ❤️Teeah❤ (@Towanar_) September 26, 2017

She then made it very clear that she wasn’t about to divorce or leave her husband after 20-years of marriage.

“I stand by my guy,” she said, admitting that she and Kevin even commuted from their home in New Jersey to the studio in New York City together that morning.

“Don’t believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you, I would let you know,” she continued, adding that “all is well in Huntersville” right now.

Wendy then joked that she’d be “following the story” about her husband while giving fans a coy smile. “I’ll have to watch to find out what happens.”

Williams’ strong denial of the cheating allegations comes just hours after Daily Mail TV published a shocking report on September 25 alleging that Kevin had supposedly been cheating on Wendy for 10 years.

The site claimed that the star’s husband had been leading a “double life” over the past decade and even alleged that Kevin had moved in with his supposed mistress to a $765,000 home in Morristown, New Jersey, just nine miles away from his home with Wendy and their son, Kevin Jr.

Daily Mail TV also alleged that Kevin is listed as a resident of the home and said that the mailbox features both his name and the name of his supposed mistress.

As for Wendy, while she’s strongly denying the cheating rumors surrounding her husband, she’s not exactly held her tongue when it comes to speculating about the marriages of others in the past.

Last year, she famously revealed that she would not be referring to Kim Kardashian by her married name of Kim Kardashian-West, telling fans that she didn’t believe her marriage to husband Kanye West was real.

[Featured Image by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]