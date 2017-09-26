Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Told To Prep For Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing for the worst. With Queen Elizabeth II in her nineties, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly told to get ready for their grandmother’s passing and pack mourning clothes whenever they travel abroad. Is Queen Elizabeth’s health failing?

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that all the members of the royal family were given orders to prep an emergency bag of black outfits. The family wants all of its members prepared to mourn in black when the Queen dies, especially those in direct line of succession, including Prince Charles and Prince William. Charles is set to take the crown once Elizabeth is gone and all the details of succession have already been ironed out.

According to News, Sir Christopher Geidt, the private secretary of Queen Elizabeth, will be the one to break the sad news to the world. Geidt will also inform the royal family and heads of states prior to the announcement, which will be performed at Buckingham Palace. If William and Middleton are abroad when their grandmother passes away, they will need to have access to black outfits so the entire family can mourn in unison.

The state of Queen Elizabeth’s health is currently unknown. The Queen is 91 years old and her health could quickly decline at any moment. Fortunately, it sounds like the royal family is just getting prepared for the worse and doesn’t want to be caught off guard if Elizabeth passes suddenly. When the Queen eventually crosses over, the secret code for her death is “London Bridge is down,” a phrase that Geidt will use to inform the prime minister of her passing.

The royal family, of course, won’t be the only ones wearing black. Members of the media will also don black to report Elizabeth’s passing, and the coverage will probably stretch out for months. The country, meanwhile, will officially enter a mourning period of 12 days and the Queen’s funeral will get happen shortly after.

While the Queen’s death looms large, she is already preparing to hand over the throne. This past December, Elizabeth announced that she will be taking a step back from her royal duties while Prince Philip just declared his retirement. In a recent U.K. poll, it was revealed that more of the public would like to see Prince Charles abdicate and allow Prince William to become King after his grandmother’s death.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]