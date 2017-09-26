Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Reportedly ‘Obsessing’ Over Rival Megyn Kelly’s Premiere

It’s a war of ratings! Megyn Kelly just debuted her new morning segment on Today, and Kelly Ripa was reportedly obsessing about her new rival’s broadcast. Is Ripa worried about losing fans to NBC?

An inside source told Radar Online that Ripa couldn’t take her eyes off Kelly’s flashy special, despite hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan at the same time. The hostess wanted to know everything about her rival’s special, including the set designs, wardrobe, and whether or not the guests were humorous. Kelly debuted with the cast of the reboot Will & Grace.

Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, tried their best to compete with Kelly’s show. Although the American Idol host barely made it back to New York after a long weekend in Las Vegas for the iHeartRadio festival, the insider claims he couldn’t miss going head-to-head with Kelly. Seacrest reportedly influenced several celebrities to appear on Live instead of Today throughout the summer and wants nothing more than to see his show succeed.

While Seacrest and Kelly Ripa put up a united front, trouble is allegedly brewing in their own set. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ripa and Seacrest are embroiled in a bitter rivalry behind closed doors that is starting to affect their performances in front of the camera. The co-hosts recently sat down to chat about their new season and admitted that they had faced a few hurdles this past year.

The premiere of @megyntoday debuted this morning in #Studio6A! #TODAYShow (photo via @photonate) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Ripa confessed that there are times when she and Seacrest go to work unprepared and tired and that they are both experts in screwing things up. Ripa added that they learn a lot from these types of moments, and Seacrest quickly chimed in that they make things work because they trust each other.

Ripa and Seacrest have not commented on their reported obsession with Kelly’s new segment on Today. There’s no telling what is going on between the two co-hosts off set, but they need to up their game if they want to keep ratings up.

Seacrest joined Live a little over a year after Michael Strahan’s shocking exit. New episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan air weekdays on ABC.

Tell us! Would you rather watch Kelly Ripa or Megyn Kelly? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]