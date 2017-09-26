‘The Bachelorette Australia’ Spoilers: Sophie Monk Ready To Wed Her Dream Guy In Finale, Report Claims

Sophie Monk is the leading lady on The Bachelorette Australia this fall and she is already winning over viewers. Monk has dated her fair share of celebrities in the past, so some were doubtful that she would come out of her stint as the Bachelorette having truly found love. However, she says that she found her man, and spoilers hint that she was anxious to tie the knot as soon as possible.

The Bachelorette Australia star has said that she found the perfect guy for her, notes the Daily Telegraph. Sophie Monk admits that she had some moments of doubting herself as her journey started, and she has had to work hard on clearing out baggage from her past. However, she managed to open herself up throughout filming and there is talk that she’s already looking to get married to her pick.

Now to Love shares spoilers detailing that Monk was so anxious to start her future with her beau that she worked with producers to put together a wedding for the double-episode finale. This would be a franchise first, and something fans would definitely be buzzing about the next day. However, fans will have to wait and see if this Bachelorette Australia finale really includes a wedding for Sophie and her guy.

Which guy is reportedly the winner in Sophie’s season? Spoilers with the names of the final two commonly leak out ahead of time with the Australian Bachelor and Bachelorette shows, but there is more of an air of mystery swirling this time. Bachelors Luke McLeod, Jarrod Woodgate, and James Trethewie have all garnered a fair amount of early buzz, but spoilers hint that one guy who has yet to make his debut may be the last man standing.

The Sydney Morning Herald notes that soon an “intruder” named Stuart “Stu” Laundy will show up, and Bachelorette Australia spoilers hint that he could be Monk’s ultimate pick. Laundy, a 44-year-old divorced father of four, nearly went on a date with Sophie last year after mutual friends tried to set them up with one another. Sophie reportedly canceled at the last minute, and spoilers detail that Laundy saw her casting as another opportunity to connect with her.

Will Sophie Monk find her happily-ever-after this season on The Bachelorette Australia? Will Stu Laundy be the guy who wins her heart, and will the two really be ready to get married already? Fans are anxious to see what comes next as Monk’s journey to find love continues.

