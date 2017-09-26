Teresa Giudice’s Husband Joe Scores Lawsuit Victory Ahead Of ‘RHONJ’ Season 8

Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, who is currently incarcerated at Fort Dix in New Jersey, has reportedly scored a win in his ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

According to a Radar Online report on September 25, a federal judge signed off on the continuation of Joe Giudice’s case against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, noting that a dismissal of his case against the organization is “not warranted.”

As the outlet revealed, a copy of Joe Giudice’s petition will now be sent to the Civil Division Chief at the United States Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons will have 45 days to respond to the lawsuit against them, in which Teresa Giudice’s husband claims he was unfairly banned from participating in an in-house alcohol treatment program.

As for Joe Giudice, he will have 30 days to respond to the organization’s answer once it is received.

In his lawsuit, Teresa Giudice’s husband claims he was kept from programs that would have reduced his 41-month prison sentence by over one year.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may recall, Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice both received prison time after pleading guilty to charges of bank and wire fraud in late 2013. Since then, Teresa Giudice has served 11 months behind bars while her husband, Joe, the father of her four daughters, has been incarcerated since March 2016.

As of now, Teresa Giudice’s husband is set to be released from Fort Dix on March 14, 2019 and his full sentence will be complete on August 21, 2019. However, according to recent rumors on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and off, the couple may not be together once Joe is released from prison.

While Teresa Giudice hasn’t said anything about a potential split from Joe Giudice, Radar Online said they were headed towards a divorce after the reality star visited Joe just “a handful of times.”

