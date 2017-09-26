LA Lakers Rumors: Team Reaches Out To Dwyane Wade After Buyout From Bulls, Chances Of Signing Him

Over the weekend, Dwyane Wade reached a buyout with the Chicago Bulls and officially became a free agent that any team in the NBA could sign. Immediately, a small handful of teams jumped out as possible landing spots for him, but it appears the field has widened as the week started, and the Los Angeles Lakers are now in the mix. The Lakers have a pretty solid core of young players, but could the benefit of Wade’s veteran leadership help even more?

Immediately after Wade became a free agent, there were a few teams that jumped out as suitors and major contenders. Clutch Points reports that the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat are seriously chasing Wade, but the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the picture as well.

Since then, a number of other teams have jumped into the mix and are looking at bringing Wade into the fold for his talent and leadership. Lakers Nation is reporting that as soon as the 35-year-old guard hit the free agent market, the Lakers reached out to him about a possible deal.

Even though the LA Lakers have been on a youth movement the last few years, Wade could provide a lot of help to players like Julius Randle and Lonzo Ball.

Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a buyout, and the #Lakers have already reached out to Wadehttps://t.co/rOcvBNPsiP pic.twitter.com/bBbkIbP3dJ — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 25, 2017

Even though the Cavaliers appear to be the frontrunner to sign Wade, as reported by 24/7 Sports, that is not stopping a number of other teams from giving it a shot.

Along with a number of options as to where he could sign, Wade also has plenty of reasons to look at different teams. In Cleveland, he could play with his good friend, LeBron James. With the Thunder, Wade could play alongside Carmelo Anthony, another good friend of his who was just recently traded to OKC from the New York Knicks.

While it may seem confusing as to why the Lakers would bring in Wade, it is hard to think that a player of his caliber wouldn’t be welcome anywhere in the NBA. Despite rumors that the team reached out to him, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka appears to be shooting that speculation down.

Rob Pelinka on Dwyane Wade’s free agency status: “We satisfied with our 15 guys we have right now.” #Lakers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 25, 2017

There are not a lot of teams who can offer Dwyane Wade the kind of money he may be looking for, but it appears he isn’t overly concerned after the buyout with the Chicago Bulls. Wade wants to win another championship, and that’s it. As far as available money and talent go, the Cavs and Thunder may be his best options. Rumors had the LA Lakers in contention for him, but it might have been nothing but smoke and mirrors.

[Featured Image by Rob Foldy/Getty Images]