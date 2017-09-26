Peta Murgatroyd Makes Adorable ‘DWTS’ Confession About 8-Month-Old Son

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd just made an adorable confession about her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s 8-month-old son, Shai.

The dancer, who’s competing with Nick Lachey on the currently airing Season 25, revealed in a new interview that her and Maksim’s son has actually started watching DWTS this season and now recognizes his mom when he sees her on the TV.

After showing off her skills in the ballroom with the former boyband star during the second episode of the new season on September 25, Peta admitted that their nanny told her that he recognized her for the first time during the premiere show last week.

“While we danced last week, my nanny actually said that [Shai] recognized me on TV,” Murgatroyd told Entertainment Tonight, revealing that this is the first time the 8-month-old has actually put two and two together and realized that it’s his parents he’s seeing on TV.

“Last season — when he was really young — he didn’t recognize me,” Peta said, noting that her son is more used to seeing her a little more dressed down. “When I came into the trailer to see him, because I had so much makeup on and hair. He was like, ‘Who are you?'”

However, it sounds like Shai is now watching his mom and dad compete from home as Peta and Maksim rehearse their latest dances.

“I don’t keep him here all day, just a little bit,” she said of her son, admitting that he stops by during rehearsals just long enough for her to “get my fix.”

Peta’s sweet DWTS confession about her and Maksim’s son comes shortly after the couple, who married in July, revealed that their competition on the ABC show is greater than ever this season.

The duo, who are dancing with fellow married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, revealed that their rivalry is most definitely heating up to the point where they’re not exactly speaking about the show in between broadcasts.

When asked if the foursome have been double dating in between dance rehearsals, Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim joked that they’re keeping some distance between DWTS and life at home right now.

“There’s no dating, there’s no lunching, there’s no dinner,” Chmerkovskiy told Too Fab. “There’s just kids — if you end up having time in the day — and dance, and that’s it.”

Nick joked that he and wife Vanessa know better than to bring their work home with them and cause unnecessary tension.

Peta also teased that she and her husband’s rivalry is ramping up once again as she and her partner Nick both compete against their spouses on DWTS.

After Maksim and Vanessa got a higher score than Peta and Nick during the Dancing with the Stars premiere show, Murgatroyd joked to Extra that she “didn’t go home with him that night.”

As for Shai, both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have been showing off adorable photos of their 8-month-old on social media.

Peta most recently shared a very sweet photo of herself and Vanessa posing with Shai and Lachey’s son, 9-month-old Phoenix, as they celebrated the fifth birthday party of Nick and Vanessa’s eldest son, Camden.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 airs on ABC on Monday nights.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]