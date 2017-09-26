‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Spoilers: Episode 3 Dance Styles Revealed

We have a special double edition of Dancing with the Stars 2017 this week, as night two of the action takes place tonight on DWTS. The couples will return to the ballroom to take on Latin Night on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, but what are they performing and dancing to? Find out in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers below.

We began Week 2 last night, as the couples took on Ballroom Night. The judges seemed to be much more friendly with their scoring, as the scores did improve over Week 1’s scores. When all was said and done, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced that Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe was the first couple eliminated.

Now we move into a new night of performances, as the couples are taking on Latin Night. Here are the dance styles and songs for Episode 3.

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten – Argentine Tango to “Havana” (feat. Young Thug) by Camila Cabello

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess – Paso Doblé to “Diablo Rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Rumba to “Lights Down Low” (feat. gnash) by Max

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Cha Cha to “Perm” by Bruno Mars

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Samba to “Mi Gente” by J. Balvin & Willy William

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Salsa to “Mani Picao” by Ricky Campanelli

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Argentine Tango to “She’s a Lady” by Lion Babe

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Samba to “Despacito” (feat. Daddy Yankee) by Luis Fonsi

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – Samba to “Most Girls” by Hailee Steinfeld

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Samba to “Hot in Herre” by Nelly

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Salsa to “Instruction” (feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don) by Jax Jones

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Rumba to “Easy” by Sky Ferreira

ABC claims that Latin Night is going to be the hottest night in the ballroom, so we shall find out tonight. This is the quickest in the history of Dancing with the Stars that the couples had to learn two routines in one week, so will it affect how well they perform these second routines?

Who are you looking forward to dancing together tonight on Dancing with the Stars 2017?

