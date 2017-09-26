Camila Cabello refused to take a photo with a Trump supporter wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap until he agreed to turn his hat around.

In a new video posted online by fans, Camila can be seen having a candid conversation with the Trump supporter wearing a red cap with the president’s slogan written across it and seemingly refused to take a photo with him because of his controversial headwear.

In the clip, the man can be heard asking the former Fifth Harmony singer of his hat, “Oh you don’t like it?” after she appeared to refuse to take a selfie with him.

“I don’t,” Camila then replied, after which he decided to spin his cap around so the slogan couldn’t be seen in the photo.

Cabello then reluctantly agreed to take a photo with him, but quickly turned away to interact with other fans after he snapped the selfie.

The video caused quite a stir on social media after it was posted on September 26 and inspired a number of supportive messages from the star’s fans who also refuse to support Donald Trump as the President of the United States.

“Queen! You can tell she was uncomfortable and didn’t want to be rude,” one Twitter user wrote after seeing the awkward moment play out in the video.

Camila Cabello only agrees to take a pic with a Donald Trump supporter once he turned the front of his cap around! ???? pic.twitter.com/Abi0ePRaur — Music News & Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 26, 2017

“A queen doesn’t support such evil. We stan!” another commented on the clip, while a third fan added of Cabello initially refusing to take the photo with the fan, “Smart girl… imagine the backlash.”

Notably, Camila has been outspoken about her disdain for Donald Trump in the past and has made no secret of the fact that she doesn’t support the U.S. president or his policies.

In March 2016, the “Havana” singer made it very clear in no uncertain terms that she wasn’t supporting Trump and urged her followers not to vote for him. “DONT VOTE FOR TRUMP!!!!!!” she tweeted at the time.

After Trump initially announced that he was planning to run for president, Camila wrote on Twitter that she wanted him to tell the world that his run for the White House was a practical joke. “That’s what it seems like,” she said in November 2015.

Camila has only continued to slam the president on social media and in interviews since.

Earlier this month, Cabello, who moved to the U.S. from Cuba when she was 5-years-old, spoke out against Trump’s plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on Instagram and urged her followers to show their support too.

“Trump’s plan to deport DREAMERS is cruel and we WILL resist,” Camila captioned a photo on September 5, urging her followers to send a text in order to receive information on how to contact officials in their area to protest Trump’s decision.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]