Trump Should Fly To Puerto Rico And Put Americans First, Say Twitter Users – Trump Thanks Carmen Yulin Cruz

With President Donald Trump beating the “America First” drum, Americans are asking Trump to live up to his words. In the wake of the devastation that Hurricane Maria has brought to Puerto Rico, it has surprised many folks on social media that Trump has tweeted more about the NFL National Anthem controversy than about Puerto Rico. Hillary Clinton said that perhaps President Trump doesn’t know that Puerto Ricans are citizens of the United States. Puerto Rico is in a desperate state, Clinton stated in an interview, according to the Washington Post.

However, Trump has been tweeting about Puerto Rico’s debt and football ratings as Puerto Rico goes without power and is in need of food, water, and other supplies. According to the Hill, the White House has sent two U.S. officials to the U.S. territory to examine the extent of the damage. Brock Long, the director of FEMA, and Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert went to Puerto Rico on Monday. Folks on Twitter are calling for Trump to go to Puerto Rico, just like he traveled to Texas and Florida, where the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort is located. Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rossello, is begging for more help and more resources.

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

According to WGN, Hurricane Maria has caused the death toll to reach at least 49 people by Monday, which includes 16 souls in Puerto Rico. As a result of the devastation in Puerto Rico, the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, said she was grateful for the presence of FEMA, but she also said that people were more important than issues of debt. That’s when Trump reached out on Twitter to thank Carmen for her “kind words on FEMA” and promised that food and water were there and on the way.

Thank you to Carmen Yulin Cruz, the Mayor of San Juan, for your kind words on FEMA etc.We are working hard. Much food and water there/on way — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Carmen can be seen in the top photo above, sitting inside a mock jail cell during a protest in 2013, where the mayor demanded freedom for activist Oscar Lopez Rivera in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Whether Trump and First Lady Melania Trump plan to make a future trip to Puerto Rico remains to be seen.

Tweets about Trump and Puerto Rico can be read below.

Tweets about Trump and Puerto Rico

[Featured Image by Ricardo Arduengo/AP Images]