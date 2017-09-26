‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Joins Spectra Fashions – Sally Falls For Ingo Rademacher Recast

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers confirm that Ingo Rademacher was cast as the new Thorne Forrester. It was just a few days ago that actor Winsor Harmon revealed he wouldn’t be back as Thorne, and it’s been a while since we last saw Harmon as Thorne for Eric (John McCook) and Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) wedding. But given some recent casting shakeups at Bold, specifically with Pierson Fode’s unexpected exit, B&B spoilers hint that Thorne is back for the revamping of Spectra Fashions. Here’s the scoop.

Ingo Rademacher as younger Thorne opens up options

B&B spoilers from Soap Central hinted that the CBS soap might be recasting Thorne with a younger actor to realign the ages of Stephanie’s kids. Since Thorne was the youngest son, he should be younger than Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Harmon was older than Kaye because of the recast of Ridge from Ron Moss, who is a decade older than Harmon. By recasting with Ingo Rademacher, who’s in his late 40s versus Thorsten in his 50s, the ages are realigned, and there are many more options for the character.

Ingo was almost cast as romantic interest for Quinn

Spoilers from TV Insider on Rademacher’s casting dropped the bombshell that the ex-General Hospital actor was up for a short 11-episode role as a Forrester estate manager Mateo. Francisco San Martin wound up in that role of a guy who will be encouraged by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to seduce Quinn to break up her marriage to Eric. Rademacher was surprised when B&B instead offered him a contract role as the new face of Thorne Forrester. This is great because there’s a plot twist begging for Thorne.

Thorne back to Spectra instead of Forrester

Longtime Bold watchers will remember that Thorne was around when the OG Sally Spectra was making trouble, and he was a driving force at Spectra Fashions. New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thorne could wind up at the new Spectra working alongside the new Sally (Courtney Hope). With Thomas gone, Sally sure could use some help revamping her company that she’s resurrecting from the ashes. Thorne still has family rivalry issues so that he might jump at the chance.

Thorne headed for romance with Sally?

There are tons of B&B rumors out there that Liam (Scott Clifton) will cheat with Sally but let’s face it – he’s a good guy, not a serial cheater and loves Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to pieces. They might have been heading that way but then decided to shake things up by bringing in hunky Ingo Rademacher to be a new romantic partner for Sally. It sure seems like Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy are getting closer, so if that happens and Liam is single, there could even be a Liam-Sally-Thorne love triangle.

Will Thorne hook up with Darlita?

Given Thorne’s past, other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers theories include that the hunk might romance Darlita (Danube Hermosillo) if the CBS soap keeps repeating Spectra history. They’ve assembled a new fashion house with the same characters as before — a new Sally, a new Saul, and even a new Darla — although they’re calling her Darlita. You might recall that Darla (Schae Harrison) was old Sally’s assistant and wound up happily married to Thorne but then died a decade ago. Thorne might hook up with Darla 2.0 — the new Darlita!

Ingo Rademacher felt bad for Winsor Harmon

One bummer in all of this is that Winsor Harmon won’t be back to Bold, and Ingo told TV Insider that he told his wife Ehiku, “Wow, I feel bad about this” because he likes Harmon a lot. Ingo described Winsor Harmon as “gracious” and “one of the nicest” people he’s met. Ingo also told the website that he hopes to play the role “as well as Winsor did.” With someone as stunningly sexy as Ingo Rademacher stepping into the role, no doubt there’s romance coming – and Sally seems the likely recipient.

