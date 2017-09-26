‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Season 10: Was Ramona Singer Fired?

The cast of The Real Housewives of New York reportedly received their contracts for Season 10 at the end of last week.

Although the ninth season of the Bravo reality series came to an end just weeks ago, the network is already preparing for the show’s upcoming installment and after initially questioning the return of longtime cast member Ramona Singer, they have reportedly opted to invite all of the Season 9 cast to return.

On September 26, Radar Online revealed that potential new cast members had been recruited to replace Ramona Singer, who allegedly had no storyline during Season 9, but in the end, Bravo chose to bring Singer back for Season 10. As an insider explained, ratings for Season 9 were strong and fans reacted well to the dynamic between the likes of Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, LuAnn De Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer. So, rather than embark on a new cast member, the network chose to keep the cast as is.

As for the potential new cast members, they are said to be upset after meeting with Bravo three times in an effort to nab a role on The Real Housewives of New York Season 10. However, there may still be hope for the women.

According to the Radar Online report, the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York have been given non-negotiable contracts and if they dare ask for a pay raise, they could be replaced by one of the previously interviewed women.

Since The Real Housewives of New York came to an end weeks ago, the women of the cast have experienced a good bit of drama.

As fans may have heard, LuAnn De Lesseps filed for divorce shortly after filming concluded and her husband, Tom D’Agostino, has already stepped out with a new woman, Anna Rothschild, who appeared to be wearing an engagement ring while out in New York City earlier this month. Meanwhile, Tinsley Mortimer learned that her ex will soon be tying the knot and Sonja Morgan found herself in a love triangle.

LuAnn De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York later this year.

