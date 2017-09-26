‘Big Brother’ 19: Paul Abrahamian Downplays Christmas Abbott Romance, Plans To Keep Her In The Friendship Zone

Big Brother 19’s Paul Abrahamian says he was surprised to find out that his former housemate Christmas Abbott had a crush on him while they were in the CBS summertime house. The two-time Big Brother runner-up told Us Weekly that while he bonded with both Christmas and the show’s eventual winner, Josh Martinez, when they were in the Final Three together, he never considered a showmance with the CrossFit champ.

“I’m a little surprised,” Abrahamian told Us of Abbott’s crush on him.

“Christmas and Josh and I became super close throughout the game and I think Christmas is an exceptional individual but I mean, we bonded in the house and we gave each other companionship. I guess my mind was so caught up in the game that I wasn’t really looking at things in that angle.”

Paul went on to say he is “avidly against showmances” in the Big Brother game, explaining it “ruins the way you think in the game and it ruins your decisions, your motives, your actions.”

“My brain is just not geared into showmance mode at any time that I enter Big Brother,” Paul told Us.

“I’m all about friendship all around for now. I plan to decompress and do some real world things for a bit.”

Paul Abrahmanian’s reaction to Christmas Abbott’s crush on him is probably not what she wants to hear. Christmas Abbott previously hinted to Us that she is open to dating Paul Abrahamian outside of the Big Brother 19 house. Abbott told the celebrity gossip site she developed a true connection with Abrahamian but admitted she hadn’t talked to Paul about getting together with him in the real world.

“We developed a really true friendship and I think that it’s special in its own way,” Christmas said. “The Big Brother house is different from the real world so we haven’t talked, we haven’t seen each other, it’s been a whirlwind. I have no idea…I’m coming out of the house without expectations so I have no idea.”

Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbott were caught cuddling on the Big Brother live feeds and they definitely seemed to have a cozy relationship in the Big Brother 19 house. Paul and Christmas both denied that they were in a showmance, even when Josh Martinez asked them about it point blank and revealed he felt like a third wheel in their Final Three alliance. Some Big Brother fans think something was definitely going on behind closed doors—or at least under the cuddle covers—with Christmas and Paul.

Christmas Abbott was engaged to a man named Geoff Kercher before she went into the Big Brother 19 house. Last October, Christmas posted a photo shortly after she became engaged to Kercher. Many Big Brother fans noted that Christmas’ fiancé looks quite a bit like Paul Abrahamian in the photo.

My Knight in the Shadows has made it official! ???? Never have I had someone who loved me for exactly who I am, the way he does. It feels so incredible to start the rest of my life with my best friend and partner. ???? #offthemarket #christmasandgeoff A post shared by Christmas : Badass Body Life (@christmasabbott) on Oct 10, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

Another photo of Christmas and Geoff on the wedding website The Knot revealed a planned wedding date of Sept. 3, 2017. Christmas Abbott was in the Big Brother house until Sept. 20, and clearly, she’s now single and ready to mingle—with Paul.

Of course, Paul Abrahamian has always made it clear that he was only looking for friendship in the Big Brother house. And during her pre-Big Brother 19 interview with Jeff Schroeder, Christmas said she was not looking for a showmance—unless it would benefit her game.

“I’m looking to win,” Abbott said of Big Brother 19. “If the chemistry is there and it only increases my game, then it might be considered. I’m not opposed to it, but I’m also not going in trying to find a boyfriend.”

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]