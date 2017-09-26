Kim Kardashian Bashes Kris Humphries Again, Reveals She Was In Love With Kanye West While Married

It’s hard to remember a time when Kim Kardashian wasn’t married to, or at least dating, Kanye West. For over five years, the reality star and the rapper have shared their relationship with fans via TV, music, and social media. We thought we knew everything there was to know about the famous couple until this latest revelation.

On the 10-year anniversary special of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the founder of KKW Beauty dropped a bombshell when she revealed that their love started sooner than anyone knew. Kardashian had feelings for West while she was married to Kris Humphries!

Kardashian married Humphries in August of 2011 after dating for just a few months and only being engaged 90 days. The whirlwind romance culminated in a lavish wedding ceremony that E! turned into a two-part, four-hour special.

Just 72 days later, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, stating “irreconcilable differences,” and the former couple battled it out in court for well over a year before reaching a settlement. During that time, Kardashian started dating West and became pregnant with their daughter, North.

An insider at Hollywood Life is revealing that Humphries is not happy with Kardashian’s confession.

“Kris feels like his ex, Kim, played him and was not honest about their love,” shared the source. “Kris feels like if Kim really had feelings for Kanye, or any other man while they were together, then Kim should have been upfront and not hidden the truth about her emotions or intentions. Kris feels upset and betrayed now that he knows the truth about Kim and Kanye. More than anything, Kris just wishes that Kim did not withhold information from him so that he could have made more well-informed decisions about his future and their relationship.”

Kardashian and West did know each other before she married Humphries, and the rapper made it clear in his song “Theraflu” (which was released in April of 2012, the same month Kimye went public with their relationship) that he had feelings for Kardashian while she was married to the basketball player.

He revealed in his lyrics, “and I’ll admit, I fell in love with Kim ’round the same time she had fell in love wit’ him. Well, that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thing.”

Even though there were feelings on both sides, Kardashian says things did not get serious between her and West until she broke up with Humphries.

us A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Since then, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have obviously gotten married, had two kids, and have another one on the way via surrogate. Despite her mistake with Humphries, she seems to have found the relationship she was meant to be in.

[Featured Image by Mark Thompson/Getty Images]