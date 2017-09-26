Kit Harington may have broken the hearts of millions of girls. If recent reports are to be believed, then the Game of Thrones star is officially engaged to his long-term lover Rose Leslie.

According to a recent report by The Sun, the 30-year-old Kit, who plays Jon Snow in HBO’s epic fantasy series, popped the question to his former screen lover Rose Leslie.

The close sources allegedly claimed that the couple has been dating since their first meeting at a Game of Thrones’ filming location in 2012. In the show, Rose played Wilding Ygritte, who fell in love with Kit’s character.

“After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step,” a source close to the couple revealed.

Their onscreen chemistry created a lot of buzz, and fans even speculated that the reason behind their intense chemistry is because of their real-life romance. However, the couple chose to keep their romance under wraps for four years, just like Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. The couple appeared together for the first time last year.

Furthermore, the engagement rumors have been swirling around the couple since both Kat and Rose decided to move in together into a £1.75million (roughly $2.34 million) mansion in East Anglia in January this year.

The Sun’s source reportedly claimed that the engaged couple has yet to set a marriage date, but it was only last week when they divulged the news that they are finally getting married.

“They’re yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they’ve got engaged. Kit’s known for ages he’s wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.”

As of this writing, Kit and Rose’s representatives have not confirmed The Sun’s claim so there are chances that this must be yet another speculation in the personal lives of Game of Thrones’ stars.

That being said, Harrington told Esquire, “it’s as much her relationship as it is mine and I can’t speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that’s what I’ll say about that.”

But even so, he let slip that he and his girlfriend have reached the significant relationship milestone of getting a place together.

Not only this, he commented on his romantic status when he appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show. He talked about his inclination towards Iceland and how at that place he found the love of his life.

“I fell in love in Iceland.”

When Ross asked whom he fell in love with, Kit smiled and said, “I fell in love with my co-star.” Showing a photo of the two of them together in the snow, Ross said, “This is Rose who plays Ygritte who I’ve met who is just the loveliest girl and she could do so much better.”

There are many fans who want Rose and Kit to officially announce their engagement. But, there are many who are not so happy with the recent update in their relationship status.

Didn't think my morning could get any worse, then I find out Kit Harrington is engaged ???? — ffion w (@ffiatlantic) September 26, 2017

Kit Harrington proposing to his girlfriend has L I T E R A L L Y ruined my year — Sarah Graham (@SarahGraham11) September 26, 2017

Meanwhile, check out their cute video together which they shot for Coldplay.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]