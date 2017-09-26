‘Teen Mom OG’ Farrah Abraham And On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Simon Saran Appear To Be Together In Greece

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran appear to be back together.

While the Teen Mom OG couple hasn’t confirmed their relationship is back on, nor have they shared any images of one another on their social media pages, they are both currently enjoying a vacation in Greece.

On September 25, the Daily Mail shared images of Farrah Abraham enjoying some time to herself on the beach as she showcased her new red hair and newly-tightened butt.

Although Simon Saran wasn’t seen in any of the photos shared by the Daily Mail, he confirmed he was in town on Twitter and Instagram, where he shared a number of photos of himself spending time in a swimming pool with a stunning view in the background. In his posts, Simon Saran tagged himself at the Anax Resort and Spa in Mykonos.

Around the same time, Farrah Abraham told her fans and followers on Instagram that she too was in Mykonos but didn’t say where she was staying.

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran have been involved in an on-and-off relationship for the past couple of years and enjoyed a number of getaways together earlier this year, including a trip to Jamaica and a vacation in Las Vegas.

A post shared by KING SIMON (@simon_23_saran) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

Several weeks ago, Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran sparked rumors of a reunion when they were both spotted in Tulum at the same time. As fans may recall, both Abraham and Saran shared photos and videos of themselves enjoying a vacation but never posted any images that featured them both.

Earlier this summer, Farrah Abraham signed on to appear on an MTV dating series and many suspected she was keeping her time with Saran to herself in an effort to keep the show’s outcome a secret. That said, Saran took to Twitter after the series completed filming and told his fans and followers that Abraham had allegedly failed to find love.

Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Amber Portwood, are currently in production on the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on a premiere date for the new installment.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]