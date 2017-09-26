‘Riverdale’ Season 2 First Look: Archie Will Get ‘More Sexual’ With Veronica, But Will Fred Survive? [Photos]

The second season of the CW’s Riverdale is almost here, and fans will finally find out what happened to Archie’s father. At the end of the first season, an unknown gunman shot Fred Andrews at Pop’s Diner, and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says his fate will be revealed by the end of the first episode of Season 2.

Entertainment Weekly released a photo from the season two premiere, and it shows Archie desperately trying to get Fred, played by Luke Perry, some medical help.

It’s possible the outcome will not be a good one. Aguirre-Sacasa said revenge and heroism will be a big part of the upcoming season for Archie (KJ Apa), which could mean that his dad isn’t going to make it out of the first episode alive.

“It’s much like Bruce Wayne and Peter Parker in that it does pivot towards heroism and there are definitely hero moments for Archie,” says the executive producer. “But first it goes dark.”

Even though things are going dark for Archie, that doesn’t mean his relationship with Veronica will fizzle. In fact, the relationship between the two is going to heat up with more passion and sex.

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, says that things will get deeper between the couple emotionally, not just physically after they lean on each other for support because of all the challenges going on in their lives. While Archie’s father is fighting for his life, Veronica’s dad is arriving in Riverdale after a stint in prison. His actions towards Archie and how Veronica responds will produce some drama this season.

Other storylines that will play out include the popular relationship between Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart), or Bughead as the fans call them. Will they stay together, or are they doomed to failure after Jughead’s departure to the south side? A new character will be arriving that could cause a split between the couple, and just the thought of the possibility has many fans upset.

Another question is what will be happening with Archie’s mother, played by Molly Ringwald? In the latest trailer for the upcoming season, she is seen attending a wedding; but whose wedding is it?

The new season of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, October 11th on The CW, check out a sneak peek below.

[Featured Image by The CW]