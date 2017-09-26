Jenelle Evans Is Reportedly Disgusted With Her Mother After She Blames David Eason For Wedding Snub

Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, was absent when she and David Eason walked down the aisle on Saturday and according to a new report, that was no fault of Eason’s.

Although Barbara recently told Radar Online that she believes Eason was behind the wedding snub — and her strained relationship with Evans, another outlet claims that Eason isn’t to blame for any of the drama between the two women.

“Jenelle is disgusted that her mom is claiming that she wasn’t invited to the wedding because of David — it’s utterly ludicrous,” a source close to Evans told Hollywood Life on September 25.

According to the report, Barbara well knows the real reason that her daughter didn’t want her around when she said “I do” to Eason and the fact that she is allegedly acting like a victim has been infuriating for the longtime reality star. As the insider explained, things between Jenelle Evans and her mom have been strained ever since Barbara was given full custody of eight-year-old Jace during a court date in May.

While a judge decided that Barbara was a better fit for Jace at this point in time, Jenelle Evans feels that her mother should simply give Jace back to her and she’s been fighting with her non-stop to make that happen. However, despite her ongoing efforts to have Barbara give her custody of the boy, Barbara continues to block her out.

Continuing on, the source said that Jenelle Evans believes her mother is toxic and had no interest in having her around when she became David Eason’s wife.

“Barbara has only herself to blame for the snub, and her trying to make it seem like something else is just outrageous,” the insider added.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married on Saturday, September 23 surrounded by their children, including Jace, three-year-old Kaiser, Maryssa, and eight-month-old Ensley. While Eason also has a son from a previous relationship, Kaden, it was not revealed whether he was able to attend.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]