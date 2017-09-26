Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Celebrate Dusty Rose’s First Birthday Amid Baby No. 2 News

Time flies really fast for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. Dusty Rose just turned 1 recently, and her proud parents have pulled out all the stops for the tot’s special day.

On Sunday, the Maroon 5 frontman and his supermodel wife threw a colorful unicorn-themed party for their daughter’s first birthday. The soon-to-be parents of two did not hold back in giving Dusty Rose a fun-filled celebration complete with adorable decoration.

Pregnant Behati took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself alongside Adam. The couple posed in front of a massive and elaborate balloon display. Blue, pink, and purple balloons were assembled to form three huge unicorns.

Adam Levine looked like a super cool dad in his casual sleeveless tank top that exposed his tattooed arm. He matched his casual look with a pair of cozy cargo pants and white sneakers.

Behati Prinsloo, on the other hand, showed off her baby bump while wearing a draped olive green dress matched with comfy flat sandals.

She then captioned the snap with, “We made it once around the sun. Not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids. Thank you.”

Prior to the fun-filled party, the Victoria’s Secret model posted a cute snap of Dusty Rose rocking a denim vest and a rainbow tutu over a pink onesie.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have a lot to celebrate lately. Aside from their third wedding anniversary in July, the couple also announced earlier this month that they are expecting their second child together.

The 28-year-old Namibian model surprised everyone with her baby announcement on Instagram. In the photo posted on September 14, Behati proudly flaunted her tiny baby bump while wearing a sexy two-piece bikini.

In February, Adam Levine gushed about his wife and daughter during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. In his speech, the 38-year-old vocalist admitted that he considers himself to be the luckiest man who’s ever lived and is truly grateful for that.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I’m one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most. And so I thank all of those people.”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have always been very vocal about their desire to have a large family. The supermodel revealed that being an only child, she has always wanted to have 10 kids.

The “Moves Like Jagger” singer, on the other hand, quipped, “I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible.”

Happy first Father's Day, you are EVERYTHING to us. I'm so proud of the kind of dad and husband you are. I can't do life without you!!! Luckiest girls alive ????‍????‍???? A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

[Featured Image by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Images]