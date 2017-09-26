‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Could Get Back Together With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry may be a single mom at the moment but during a new interview, the Teen Mom 2 star admitted that she’s definitely not ruling out the possibility of reconciling with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Nearly two months after she and Lopez welcomed their first child together, a son, Lowry said that she and Lopez may have a future together.

When Hollywood Life asked the longtime reality star and mother of three on September 25 if she and Chris Lopez were “definitely off,” Kailyn Lowry said that she “wouldn’t say definitely.”

Continuing on to the outlet, Kailyn Lowry said that she and Chris Lopez aren’t focusing on a romance at the moment. Instead, they are doing their best to figure out what works when it comes to their co-parenting relationship. As she explained, it’s been hard to find a balance with Lopez because of his busy work and school schedules.

As for her own schedule, Kailyn Lowry said that she is currently working and taking care of her older two sons, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, while attempting to keep things civil with her other baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

As fans of the MTV reality series will recall, Kailyn Lowry welcomed her oldest son with Jo Rivera as she appeared on 16 & Pregnant and later welcomed her second son, Lincoln, on Teen Mom 2 while married to Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating one another in 2016 after Lowry confirmed her marriage to Javi Marroquin had come to an end. Then, later that year, after Lowry discovered she was expecting a child with Lopez, the couple called it quits.

In the months that followed Lowry’s pregnancy reveal, she and Lopez appeared to be completely estranged but by the time their son arrived, they were back on good terms and have been co-parenting their son ever since.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, as well as her co-stars Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]