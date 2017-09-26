Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Hint: Dog-Style Peeing Ploy Was Aimed At Trump During Giants Game?

New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. threw out a hint on Monday that when he got down on all fours, lifted his leg like a dog, and then pretended to pee, it was in response to Trump’s name calling of the NFL players. Many concerns were raised across the social media sites after Beckham used this “disgraceful” ploy as a “touchdown celebration” during Sunday’s game against the Eagles. This wide receiver pretended to urinate like a dog in a stadium full of thousands and with hundreds of thousands more NFL fans watching at home, including children.

Beckham’s touchdown celebration was “disgraceful,” suggests the New York Daily News. Many social media site users are mirroring those thoughts after they got a gander at Beckham in his doggy-like position lifting his back leg in the Philidelphia Eagles’ end zone.

Many on the social media sites expressed their shock at this display that occurred within the same league that prohibited touchdown dancing for the last few years. That is until the NFL finally relaxed those rules earlier this year, according to NPR.

According to Fox News, Beckham has hinted that his doggie-style urination facade was a jab at Donald Trump in retaliation for the president calling NFL players “sons of bi**hes.” Beckham threw that hint out in a tweet when answering one of his fans. That tweet is seen below.

If u seen that , I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 25, 2017

As you can see by the picture from Fox News in the tweet below, Beckham’s action was blatant and done during a family venue of an NFL game.

Odell Beckham Jr. hints that his urination celebration was a shot at Trump https://t.co/DNu6ZqTqAd #FoxNews Odell is what he is, a dog! — Dennis Strickland (@clovis1931) September 26, 2017

Twitter lit up with outrage over Beckham’s display with “disgrace” being one of the most used words to describe what people witnessed from the Giants player in the end zone during Sunday’s game. This is not the first time this NFL player was referred to as a disgrace, as you can see on Twitter.

His antics have caused outrage before this weekend’s display. Back in 2015, he engaged in a profanity-laced verbal attack on a Panthers player, as described back then from Outsports. Back then people were calling for Beckham’s removal from the NFL.

Beckham was questioned after the fake urination display as to why he did this. He did not give any type of direct answer that tagged this as a Trump-inspired event.

“I was in the end zone. I scored a touchdown. I’m a dog so I acted like a dog. I don’t know if the rulebook said you can’t hike your leg. (The referee) said I peed on somebody, so I was trying to find the imaginary ghost that I peed on. But I didn’t see him.”

The Giants wide receiver scored two touchdowns during Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but in the final seconds of the game, the Giants lost. The final score was 27-24. While Beckham dropped to all fours and pretended to be a dog urinating for one touchdown, he threw his fist into the air for the other touchdown, which is what some of the players did during the national anthem.

[Featured Image by Michael Perez/AP Images]