Kylie’s Having A Baby Girl: Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Due Same Time In 2018 As Kim Kardashian’s Baby Girl

There are two more baby girls on their way to the Kardashian-Jenner clan in 2018. According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner will give birth to a baby girl, fathered by Travis Scott, in the upcoming year. Kylie isn’t the only one having a baby girl around January 2018. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby girl is due during the same time – around the middle of January 2018. The publication notes that Kylie and Travis have been telling friends that they are having a baby girl for the last two months, reporting that Kylie is approximately five months into her pregnancy.

The timing of Kylie’s impending due date of the birth of her baby girl has sparked theories over whether or not Jenner is acting as a pregnancy surrogate for Kim and Kanye since their baby girl’s birth is due via surrogate in the middle of January. However, such theories have not yet been confirmed by Kylie or Travis. As seen in the below video from E! News, Ryan Seacrest has been working hard to get a confirmation from the Kardashian-Jenner family about Kylie’s baby girl. Although Ryan said there has been plenty of talk about the baby, he has yet to get a direct confirmation from Kylie about the upcoming birth of her baby girl.

As seen in the below video, Kylie was caught on video wearing a baggy t-shirt and larger clothing than Jenner normally wears. Travis was also caught on video as the photographers and videographers congratulated Scott on becoming a dad. Travis’ bodyguards were also close at hand.

Meanwhile, Kylie was also recently featured on the 10th anniversary special, celebrating 10 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show flashed back to a 9-year-old Kylie showing her older sisters what she could do – and that’s when little Kylie broke into a dance and began twirling around a stripper pole. Her sisters were shocked – or feigned being surprised – and asked Kylie where she learned to perform such moves. Kylie stated that the scene got a ton of backlash for the family when viewers watched the young Kylie twirling around a stripper pole.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]