‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Kevin Busted Committing A Crime For Victor, Is Graham John Abbott’s Son?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, September 29, state that someone questions Kevin (Greg Rikaart). The questioning is likely about the purpose of his return to Genoa City.

Fans know that Victor (Eric Braeden) wants Kevin to use his hacking skills to commit crimes.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor wants Kevin to steal half a billion dollars from Nick (Joshua Morrow). Victor wants to move $500 million from Nick’s account because he wants to reclaim the sum he paid to settle a lawsuit on Nick’s behalf years ago. He believes that the move will leave Nick insolvent. Victor wants to punish Nick and make him realize that his financial security depends on Victor.

Victor also wants Kevin to steal Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) personal information.

Many fans are amazed that Kevin would agree to help Victor commit crimes that could get him into serious trouble with the law. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kevin could find himself facing serious risk. Someone questions him about his return to Genoa City. It is still uncertain who the person is, but it could be someone who sees him meeting with Victor. It is less likely that Paul (Doug Davidson) is the one who questions Kevin following sketchy intelligence obtained by the police.

However, it is difficult to believe that Kevin will be able to hide his involvement with Victor from other members of the Newman family. Once the huge sum of money goes missing from Nick’s account, someone will recall that a notable hacker recently returned to Genoa City and that he was seen with Victor.

A puzzling aspect of the plan is where Victor plans to move the money after Kevin hacks into Nick’s account. It is unimaginable that Victor expects that he could move 500 billion dollars into an account connected with him or his business without it being traced.

Victor’s plan can be dismissed as harebrained, and many fans have debated if such a scheme could be implemented successfully in real life.

If Kevin covers his tracks and police investigators are unable to find the hacker, Victor could easily deny his involvement in the hacking. However, is he planning to argue that he has the right to hold the money because Nick owes him after he helped him settle a lawsuit?

#YR #Y&R ‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Shares Revenge Plan With Kevin, Sets Stage For Adam Newman’s Return? https://t.co/5c1PBgXXbI — johnthomas didymus (@jthomasdidymus) September 20, 2017

Regardless, Young and the Restless spoilers and buzz indicate that Kevin will be busted trying to commit a crime. It seems that a member of the family or someone close to the family will learn of the plan before or after Kevin is able to implement it.

The revelation would lead to questions about Kevin’s motives; especially why he was willing to risk so much to help Victor. The questions could, in turn, lead to the revelation that Victor helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) escape after Adam Newman’s death and that Nick knew about it.

The shocking revelation would jeopardize Chelsea’s relationship with Nick.

The Young and Restless Spoilers: Chloe Knocks Out Chelsea, She Disappears – Will Kevin Find… https://t.co/FctzjeBziV pic.twitter.com/bUzUuzImUd — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) April 4, 2017

Graham Could Be John Abbot’s Son

Young and the Restless spoilers and buzz tease that a shocking revelation could soon emerge that Graham (Max Shippee) is John Abbott’s son.

The revelation could come following Ashley’s discovery that Graham’s mother is still alive and living in a retirement home. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) also found out that Graham’s mother was once a resident of Genoa City. This suggests that Graham spent at least a part of his childhood in Genoa City. We know that Graham is plotting revenge against the Abbotts. Does he nurse bitter feelings against the Abbots due to the undisclosed circumstances of his childhood?

Could Graham have an undisclosed blood relationship with the Abbotts?

