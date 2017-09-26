Gwen Stefani’s Kids Are Reportedly Excited For Blake Shelton’s Role On ‘The Voice’ Season 13

Gwen Stefani’s two oldest sons, 11-year-old Kingston and 9-year-old Zuma, were reportedly excited for last night’s premiere of The Voice.

Although their mother won’t be featured on the series’ 13th season, Kingston and Zuma will be sure to tune into the NBC singing competition each and every Monday night to see one of their favorite guys acting as a series coach.

“Kingston and Zuma love a bunch of things about Blake, he is a fun guy… But one thing that they really love is watching him on TV,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on September 26.

According to the report, Kingston and Zuma think it’s “super cool” that Blake Shelton is one of the longest-running stars of The Voice and love tuning into the show to see him. In fact, they enjoyed watching last night’s premiere together and planned to make a night of it by eating junk food and spending time as a family with Gwen Stefani.

As Hollywood Life revealed to readers, a source previously told the outlet that Gwen Stefani’s kids have been having a ton of fun getting to know Blake Shelton over the past two years and have learned a lot of cool things since Stefani and Shelton’s relationship began in late 2015. As an insider explained, Kingston and Zuma have totally fallen for Shelton and have a “strong bond” with the country singer.

“They are very much attached to Blake and hope he is around for a long time,” the source added.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating at the end of 2015 and went public with their relationship during an after party for the 2015 Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Since then, they have appeared alongside one another on The Voice Seasons 9 and 12 and continued to act as a family unit with Stefani’s three children, including her youngest son, 3-year-old Apollo.

Stefani shares her three sons with her former husband Gavin Rossdale. As fans will recall, the couple called it quits in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage. As for Shelton, he’s been married twice and his latest marriage to Miranda Lambert ended in July 2015.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson, don’t miss tomorrow night’s premiere of The Voice Season 13 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

