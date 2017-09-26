Josh Duggar Returning To ‘Counting On’? Fans React To Jim Bob’s Plan To Get His Controversial Son Back On TV

Josh Duggar’s life canceled after the world discovered he molested four of his sisters. Not only was their hit TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, immediately canceled, but the rest of the Duggars were forced to separate themselves from Josh and move on with their lives. While Josh has been absent for two years, his father, Jim Bob Duggar, might be trying to bring him back full-time for the spinoff, Counting On.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle Duggar, have been slowly trying to rehab Josh’s image on social media. Although the couple promised TLC that Josh would never be involved in the series again, it looks like they are trying their best to get him back on the show. Fans, however, aren’t ready to forgive Josh and welcome him back into their lives just yet.

Josh and Anna Duggar announced the birth of their fifth child in early September. While the family thought it was a good opportunity to show Josh Duggar in a different light, fans quickly criticized the family for encouraging Josh, a known sexual predator, to have more kids. In light of the negative comments, the Duggar family quickly removed Josh’s photo from their Facebook page and replaced it with an image of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s marriage.

“We are sad that you have given Josh another chance,” one disappointed fan shared. “He doesn’t deserve it and Anna is not to blame at all. She has beautiful kids and she should get them away from Josh.”

According to Starcasm, insiders believed that Jim Bob was planning on bringing Josh back for an upcoming episode of Counting On. The network recently released a synopsis for the installment, which teased more than one surprise was in store. The episode will continue to showcase Joseph and Kendra’s wedding, which Josh reportedly attended. In fact, if Josh was part of the wedding party — which is likely — then it would have been difficult to film around him.

Based on the backlash, it’s probably safe to assume that the Duggars will lose a lot of fans if they decide to bring Josh back, even if it’s only for a short wedding appearance. The Duggar clan has not commented on the rumors surrounding Josh’s return to reality TV.

New episodes of Counting On air Monday nights on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]