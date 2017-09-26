Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Confirms Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy: ‘She Told Us Some Time Ago’

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly confirmed that her youngest daughter, Kylie, is expecting her first child with Travis Scott.

In an exclusive report by The Sun, it has been alleged that the former Olympian already had knowledge of Kylie’s pregnancy even before the news broke to the media. According to the outlet, a representative from Caitlyn’s team claimed that the Life of Kylie star told her father that she’s expecting her first baby “some time ago.”

The insider also clarified claims that Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, was not personally told about Kylie’s pregnancy and only learned about it after seeing the news online.

“All I can tell you is that it was some time ago.”

The revelation came shortly after rumors claimed that Caitlyn was “shocked and disappointed” to hear that Kylie was already expecting a baby at age 20. According to Hollywood Life, the former decathlete thinks that Kylie is too young to have a baby.

Apparently, Caitlyn was hoping that her youngest daughter would wait until her 30s before becoming a mother. There were also claims that Jenner feels like Kylie’s relationship with Travis is still in its early stages.

“Caitlyn is concerned that Kylie and Travis really haven’t been dating very long, and that a baby will put a big strain on their relationship.”

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner continues to remain tight-lipped about Kylie’s pregnancy. On Monday, Ryan Seacrest reached out to the famous momager on-air during Live With Kelly And Ryan.

Seacrest, who happens to be a producer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, texted Kris to ask about Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy. The 61-year-old socialite only replied with, “Kylie’s not confirming anything.”

Earlier this week, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also addressed the speculation but did not confirm or deny anything. Kris, who attended Milan Fashion Week to show her support for Kendall, admitted that she had no knowledge of the pregnancy claims until she saw the news. The famous momager reiterated that at this point, everything is just a mere assumption.

Amid all the pregnancy rumors, Kylie Jenner seems to be teasing her fans more on social media. Over the weekend, the fashion and cosmetics mogul took to Instagram and shared photos of herself seemingly showing off her tummy.

In one of the photos, Kylie can be seen wearing a loose shirt, which she slightly pulled up while touching her tummy. In another shot, Kylie rocked a sexy white robe carefully tucking in her belly.

Interestingly, it was hard to tell whether Kylie Jenner had a baby bump or not in her latest pictures. But the fact that she has been rocking baggy shirts lately has added more fuel to pregnancy claims.

So far, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to officially confirm or deny that they are expecting their first child.

