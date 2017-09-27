Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Travis Scott’s Baby: The Gender Of Her Child Revealed

After last week’s reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, the internet flooded with rumors about the gender of her child.

According to Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s baby will arrive in four to five months, and there will be a whole lot of pink swag heading her way.

Travis, 25, and Kylie, 20, are reportedly expecting a baby girl, and Jenner is already five months along. The due date estimate means that the Life of Kylie actress fell pregnant soon after she began dating the “Antidote” singer.

Fans speculate that Kylie Jenner will welcome her daughter at the same time when Kim Kardashian becomes a mother via surrogate. Meanwhile, Kristen Mary Jenner does not look happy and says that it’s too early for Jenner to become a mother.

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Kris Jenner revealed that she learned about her daughter’s pregnancy after seeing the news online. Despite Kylie’s upbeat reactions to the pregnancy, rumors have it her family members believe that the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami actress is too naive to have a baby.

The Khloé & Lamar star reportedly told her dad that she’s expecting her first baby some time ago. She was interested in starting a family with the “New God Flow” singer as soon as possible. Now, it looks like Jenner’s dream of a happy family is about to be fulfilled.

Kylie Jenner’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, has congratulated his daughter on social media and asked her to take care of herself. An insider claimed that Caitlyn was not told about his daughter’s pregnancy for weeks.

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner continues to remain tight-lipped about her sister’s pregnancy. It seems everyone except Kylie’s dad is shocked to hear the news of her pregnancy, but the Kourtney and Kim Take New York actress does not care about others and has decided to start her life with boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters teased her fans with some sensational Instagram photos last night. She wants an amazing wedding ceremony and may announce the date next year. Scott and Jenner’s little bundle of happiness is expected to arrive in January of 2018.

[Featured Image by XPX/Star Max/AP Images]