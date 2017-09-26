‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Lauren Cohan Explains Why Maggie Will Fight, Even During Pregnancy

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) will fight during “All-Out War.” Many fans were surprised by this considering that she is pregnant with Glenn Rhee’s (Steven Yeun) baby. In an interview, the actress explained Maggie’s reasoning to participate in battle despite carrying her unborn child.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lauren Cohan discussed The Walking Dead Season 8. Spoilers indicate that Maggie will fight in the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. Why would she put her own life – and that of her unborn child – in danger by fighting in a war?

“The symbolism of her being with her troops is really essential. And she needs to inspire confidence not just in the Hilltoppers, but in Rick [Andrew Lincoln] and Daryl [Norman Reedus] and Ezekiel [Khary Payton,] and to be somewhat fearless and say, I have this group’s strength on my side and that’s what’s going to keep me safe, and so I’m not afraid to go up to a reasonable point with you all to set this plan in motion and really fine-tune the wild bunch planning.”

Before Maggie emerged as the leader of Hilltop, Gregory (Xander Berkeley) was in charge. However, he was no leader at all. Doing what was best for his people was his last priority. So, for Maggie to encourage and uplift the community is huge. It only makes sense that she would feel a sense of duty to battle beside them for freedom and independence.

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that Maggie is not as far along in pregnancy as fans think. As the Inquisitr previously reported, it has only been a few weeks since we last saw the character. For those wondering how she could not give birth this season, she probably isn’t even in her second trimester yet. So, don’t expect to see a baby bump yet, either.

In fact, in Robert Kirkman’s comic books, there is a huge time jump after “All-Out War.” Maggie is never seen giving birth. Following the victory of the battle, the next time Maggie is seen, her child is about a year old. Expect a similar timeline to take place in the television series.

On Instagram, a photo of Daryl Dixon with baby Judith was posted. Some fans commented how Judith could still be an infant. The same reasoning applies; it hasn’t been months like it seems. This is why Judith hasn’t really aged since fans saw her last on the show.

Judith gets by with a little help from Daryl. #TWDFamily A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

What do you think of The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers that have been released? What are your predictions for Maggie Rhee?

