Many fans are now thrilled for the up and coming premiere of the Frozen 2 movie. The franchise’s first installment remains the most successful animated film of all time after it earned approximately $1.3 billion in worldwide box office. Frozen was also proclaimed as the best-selling film of the year in the United States with over 18 million home media sales in 2014.

Recently, one of the lead stars confirmed to RadioTimes that she already started recording for the much-anticipated sequel. Kristen Bell revealed to the news outlet that she got very excited after reading the script. She added that the Frozen 2 producers were very careful in scrutinizing the material because they want to offer something new to the devoted followers of the series.

“They [the producers of Frozen] waited so long because they were not intent on settling, and they didn’t want another quote unquote ‘episode’ of Frozen, where somebody gets in trouble, and somebody saves them. This is a deeper story, much like the first one.”

Kristen also revealed that Frozen 2 would have a more interesting storyline. However, the 37-year-old singer-actress refused to divulge more details about the movie’s plot.

“I can’t say anything, because I’m sure I’m being tailed by Disney!” she told the publication.

Metro, on the other hand, had a chance to talk with Josh Gad about the fate of his character in the imminent Frozen 2 movie. The 36-year-old American actor confirmed that he will start recording vocals for the sophomore installment this week. However, the Florida-born star confessed that he has not seen the script yet.

“No, I actually start this week. This Wednesday will be my first day in the booth. I know as much about it as you at this point.”

When asked about his character, Josh joked that Olaf would have an action-packed encounter with the White Walkers from HBO’s Game of Thrones. He even said that the humorous sidekick of Elsa and Anna could possibly be the Third Eye. It is yet to be seen if the Game of Thrones crossover will happen in the forthcoming Frozen 2 film. Hence, fans should take this speculation lightly until it is proven true and correct.

The voice actor shared that he is interested to see how the writers would continue the story. Josh Gad is also thrilled to know the developments of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Sven, and Kristoff’s relationships with each other.

“So we’ll see. I think it will be really fun,” he went on.

Disney has yet to announce the official premiere date of Frozen 2. However, previous reports claimed that it would be released on November 27, 2017. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates about the much-anticipated sequel movie!

