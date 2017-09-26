Kris Jenner Excited About Kylie’s Pregnancy? How The ‘KUWTK’ Momager Can Cash In On Daughter’s Baby Drama

Kris Jenner is reportedly thrilled that her 20-year-old daughter Kylie is pregnant. Not only will it give her a new grandchild, it will also bring in more cash to her growing Keeping Up With the Kardashians empire.

For any regular mother, news that her young and unmarried daughter may be quite a shocker. But according to Radar Online, Kris Jenner has responded to Kylie’s pregnancy rumors like a true, ruthless businesswoman that she is. Sources say that the KUWTK momager is already planning how to maximize the drama and how a possible baby could further the Kardashian-Jenner brand.

Kris is excited right now and has already started processing how she is going to make money off Kylie’s pregnancy and the birth of her first child.

Kris reportedly wants to film every bit of her youngest daughter’s pregnancy and use the footage for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Their reality show is currently celebrating its 10th year on television. For one decade now, the public has seen so many controversial and shocking things happen to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. From Kim’s 72-day marriage to Lamar Odom’s near-death encounter, and even Caitlyn’s transgender transition–the family has weathered it all, thanks to in part to Kris Jenner’s savvy media skills.

Over the weekend, news broke that Kylie Jenner and her 25-year-old boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, are having a baby. Kris Jenner was in Milan to watch Kendall Jenner walk at the Bottega Veneta fashion show at the time. When reporters asked her about the rumors, Kris neither confirmed nor denied them.

“I just woke up this morning. [Kylie has] not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening,” the 61-year-old momager told The Cut.

Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.

The baby rumors were further fueled by Kylie’s recent outing when she attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night to watch Travis Scott’s performance. The 20-year-old reality star stepped out wearing an oversized t-shirt as if hiding a burgeoning baby bump, E! News reported.

Meanwhile, some fans think that all these pregnancy talks are just a means for the Kardashians to promote the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14, which will premiere on Oct. 1. Kylie was given her own spin-off show, Life of Kylie, which had a disappointing first season run. Reportedly, the show suffered poor ratings due to lack of drama and interesting plotlines. Kris Jenner knows that an unplanned pregnancy is a sure ratings-booster and she is said to be planning to milk everything out of it.

Fans could expect to see more of the KUWTK family members in the coming days. If the rumors are true and Kylie is indeed pregnant, she will most likely drop the announcement in the biggest possible way.

