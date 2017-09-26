‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Wants Kevin To Steal From Nikki, Graham Plots Revenge

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, September 26, state that after Jack (Peter Bergman) confronts Dina (Marla Adams) over the pictures Graham (Max Shippee) sent in Dina’s name to Victor (Eric Braeden), Victor runs into Dina and they talk about the situation.

Dina Appeals To Victor

Dina has been open about the fact that she does not approve of Jack’s relationship with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), but it is clear that she is anxious to avoid a conflict between Victor and Jack over the issue. She tries to convince Victor not to take the matter personally.

Victor assures Dina that he won’t take it personally. However, it seems that Victor’s plan is to attack Jack by targeting Jabot.

Victor Offers Help To Brash & Sassy

Later, Victor visits Brash & Sassy. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) updates him about Jabot’s plan to revive its classic collection. Billy (Jason Thompson) obtained information about Jabot’s plan to revive its classic collection from the top-secret Jabot files he stole from Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) laptop.

Victor tells Victoria that he holds the patent rights to new skincare products that can compete favorably with Jabot’s product lines and that he is willing to share with Brash & Sassy.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria is happy to use Victor’s new products, but Billy appears to have reservations.

Graham Wants More Information On Ashley’s Paternity

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Graham approaches Dina and asks for more details about Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) biological father. Since Dina’s initial indiscretion when she revealed the truth about Ashley’s paternity to Graham, she has reconsidered her action. Dina now realizes that she made a mistake sharing the information with Graham.

Dina revealed to Graham in a moment of stunning indiscretion that Ashley’s biological father is the professional tennis player Brent Davis (Bert Kramer) and not John Abbott. She later called Graham and warned him not to talk about it. Graham assured her that he can keep a secret. However, Dina continued to worry about the matter.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Rages Over Photo Of Nikki Kissing Jack, Dina Spills Ashley’s Secret https://t.co/uyLXyuIsae via … — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) September 16, 2017

Graham Has A Secret Revenge Plan

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 27, reveal that when Graham approaches Dina for more information about Ashley’s biological father, Dina decides not to talk. When Dina leaves, Graham appears lost in thought as he looks at the picture of a boy. It is clear from his pensive mood that he is mulling over a secret plan that could be a revenge plot against the Abbotts.

#Inquisitr Young And The Restless Spoilers: Faith Turns On Victor, Phyllis Suspects A https://t.co/Psv3epscs4 — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) September 15, 2017

Mariah Confesses To Kevin

Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 26, reveal that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is pleasantly surprised when she runs into Kevin (Greg Rikaart). She wants to know what brings Kevin to Genoa City. Kevin answers vaguely that he is taking care of some business. Later, the two meet at the Chancellor mansion.

Mariah opens up to Kevin about her relationship with Devon (Bryton James). She admits that although she is dating Devon, she has feelings for a woman, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She tells Kevin that she kissed Tessa on one occasion. She also reveals that her relationship with Tessa is complicated by the fact that Tessa is also dating another man, Noah (Robert Adamson).

Mariah laments that she is confused about her feelings and that she does not know how to handle the situation.

Kevin is sympathetic. He urges Mariah not to bottle up her feelings but share it with Tessa.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah follows Kevin’s advice. She later catches up with Tessa at the recording studio and tells her that she’s got something to say.

Tessa Tells Mariah She Is Like Family

Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, September 27, state that following Kevin’s advice, Mariah approaches Tessa and makes an attempt to express her feelings. However, it appears that the move hits a snag. Tessa apparently throws Mariah off course when she says that Mariah is like family to her. Mariah interprets this to mean that Tessa sees her only as a sister. Tessa’s statement could force Mariah to abandon her plan to express her romantic feelings.

However, it is likely that she will eventually open up to Tessa and tell her how she feels.

Alice Has News For Zack

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 27, reveal that Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) has news for Zack (Ryan Ashton). The nature of the news is uncertain, but it is likely that it has a complicating impact on Zack’s efforts to keep his mission in Genoa City a secret.

Fans know that Zack is the kingpin of a prostitution ring operating secretly in Genoa city.

Scott Asks Paul For Updates

Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, September 27, reveal that Scott (Daniel Hall) requests for updates from Paul (Doug Davidson) about the police investigation into the sex ring. Scott is hoping that the police investigation has yielded clues. Alice’s news for Zack could be linked with the clue that Paul has about the sex ring.

Victor Wants Kevin To Steal Info From Nikki

Kevin later meets Victor at the ranch. Victor tells Kevin that he has another job for him. He tells Kevin that he wants him to use his hacking skills to obtain personal details from Nikki.

Many fans fear that Victor could be biting into more than he can chew.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal he has also asked Kevin to hack into Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) account and steal $500 million from it. Victor believes the money is his and that he has the right to take it back because he once paid the sum to Nick to settle a lawsuit.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]