Ariel Winter Appears Slimmed Down In Red Latex Skirt

The Modern Family actress looks thinner than ever as she posed with her boyfriend during a boat outing. Ariel Winter posted the photo to her Instagram over the weekend as she showed off her slimming red latex look.

The 19-year-old didn’t state where she and Levi Meaden were during their boat date as they locked lips for the photo. However, it doesn’t appear Winter’s social media followers mind not having all the details as they left comments of support on the post.

One Instagram user mentioned how flattering the look is on Winter as another stated Meaden is a “lucky man” to be dating her. Another commenter told Ariel she should wear more latex as it “sculpts” her body without her needing to show off too much skin.

In fact, the red latex skirt isn’t the first time this month Winter stepped out in the form-fitting fabric. The actress chose a pink latex mini-dress to celebrate Levi’s 30th birthday earlier in September, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

Ariel stood out in the photos as she posed with Levi, who wore a t-shirt and jeans. While Winter may appear a bit overdressed in her latex looks compared to Meaden, it’s clear her recent gym time is paying off.

We're on a boat ____________!!!! A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Ariel has been sharing glimpses of her workouts on social media as she proves hard work does have results. Her most recent workout video received over 2.3 million views as she showcased her dedication to fitness.

Her fans weighed in to ask for exercise regime tips and to give her motivation to keep up with the intense workouts. And it seems Winter is ready to display her results as she flaunts her figure in another latex outfit.

While she’s receiving praise for her recent date attire, Ariel battled body shaming over the summer as some criticized her for “squeezing” into her denim shorts, as reported by People.

Not one to shy away from negative comments, Winter took the body shaming head-on as she responded to the haters. Indeed, she continued to wear her outfit of choice throughout the summer after telling off any naysayers.

“It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to be wearing minimal clothes.”

So far, there hasn’t been any negativity in the headlines regarding Winter’s choice of latex outfits as she continues to wow her fans.

