Montia Sabbag Tells All On Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape: ‘He Was Sober When It Was Recorded’

Montia Sabbag, the woman who claims to be the star of Kevin Hart’s alleged sex tape, reveals everything about her “intimate” encounter with the comedian in a never-before-seen tell-all interview.

The 26-year-old aspiring actress has definitely become popular now that she got involved in a controversial video which reportedly shows the Get Hard star cheating on his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish-Hart.

Now, she dropped yet another bomb on the issue in an interview with the Daily Mail TV where she revealed that Hart was not under the influence of alcohol at the time when the footage was taken. She even explained that the scene was actually taken during the second time they had sex.

“Everybody believed that the video was the night of the nightclub and that we were only intimate once, but it was a completely different day, the second time (we had sex),” she said.

According to Montia Sabbag, close scrutiny of the clip would show that it was taken during the following day after their first encounter and that she and Kevin had a “connection.”

“If you really look at the tape it was during the day, it wasn’t a night thing, [Kevin] was sober, there was obviously a connection, I’m not just someone he was with at night when he was intoxicated or something, it was more than that.”

Earlier in the interview, Sabbag revealed that she had no idea that the actor was married, nor did he let her know about it. In fact, he was allegedly “very public about his affection” for her.

“We were hugging, kissing, touching and it made me believe he wasn’t married.”

She also denied that she had knowledge that people have been filming her “intimate moments” with the comedian, adding that she has suspicions about the identity of the person who taped their encounter.

“I have my suspicions but I can’t really discuss that because of an ongoing investigation.”

Almost a week ago, Montia Sabbag made her involvement in Kevin Hart’s alleged sex tape known to the public when she appeared with her high-powered lawyer Lisa Bloom in a press conference covered by TMZ.

It was during that time when she first claimed to have had “an intimate relationship” with Kevin Hart back in August but denied that she had anything to do with the recordings nor the extortion. To top that off, Bloom told the press that Montia wasn’t demanding money from the actor, contrary to what her previous lawyer said.

Kevin has since apologized for his “bad error in judgement” in an Instagram video.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Meanwhile, his wife, Eniko Parrish-Hart is reportedly willing to move on despite his mistakes. Of course, he might need to earn her trust again, based on a previous report from the Inquisitr.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]