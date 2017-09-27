‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington And Rose Leslie’s Engagement Predicted By Nicole Kidman?

The Kit Harington and Rose Leslie engagement rumors have been making its rounds on the internet for quite awhile but it was just recently that it was finally confirmed to be true. The Game of Thrones co-stars have eventually taken their on-screen romance to off-screen, and now the couple is going to say “I do” soon. But did Nicole Kidman already knew the engagement will happen months before the news broke?

Kit Harington and Nicole Kidman were guest stars on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in June and their topic quickly shifted to the actor’s love life. After learning that the Game of Thrones Season 7 star has already moved in with Rose Leslie, The Beguiled actress pressured the 30-year-old English actor to pop the question.

As much as he tried to play it cool and dodge the bullet with James Corden’s interrogation, Nicole Kidman’s straight to the point question finally made Kit Harington crumble. When the wife of Keith Urban asked if he and Rose Leslie are getting married, the Game of Thrones Season 7 star was clearly surprised and all he could say at the time was “Oh, wow.”

After James Corden and the audience roared with laughter, Nicole Kidman followed up her question with another statement that made Kit Harington blush.

“I just think it’s kind of nice if you’re going to live together, maybe to at least get engaged. I’m working hard for her here!”

Although Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have yet to publicly announce their engagement, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that it is definitely true.

Before the engagement news broke, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been fighting off breakup rumors. The Game of Thrones Season 7 actor has been linked to co-star Emilia Clarke and many were convinced that something romantic was going on between the two.

To prove that there is certainly no trouble in paradise, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been spotted together multiple times in public despite wanting their relationship to be as private as possible.

Previous reports have been suggesting that wedding bells might be ringing for the Game Of Thrones stars soon. Whispers and speculations even revealed that Kit Harington already proposed to the 30-year-old Irish actress. While the update just gave their fans a mini heart attack, the couple quickly slammed the rumors and revealed that they were not engaged at the time.

Just a few months later, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are confirmed to be tying the knot soon.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]