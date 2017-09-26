NBA Rumors: With Cleveland Emerging As Frontrunner For Dwyane Wade, Cavs Could Keep LeBron James Beyond 2018

The NBA rumors indicate that the Cavaliers are the frontrunner in the Dwyane Wade sweepstakes, and the signing could dramatically boost the team’s chances of keeping LeBron James beyond 2018.

The Chicago Bulls just completed a buyout of Wade’s contract, making the All-Star guard a free agent. While there are reportedly a number of teams interested in signing him, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are considered the favorite. Even the Chicago Bulls front office believes that Wade will pick Cleveland, the Sun-Times reported, though there is no official word of contract talks just yet.

Wade and James have a friendship that predates the time they spent together on the Miami Heat, and the Cavaliers are continuing to stock up on talent in hopes of taking down the Golden State Warriors in what many expect to be the fourth meeting of the powerhouse teams in next year’s NBA finals.

The Cavaliers have quite a pitch for Wade. Reports indicate that the 35-year-old would be in the team’s starting lineup, and it’s clear that the team’s players want Wade on the roster. Monday, LeBron James spoke publicly about his desire to draw Dwyane Wade to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I would love to have D-Wade a part of this team,” James said (via AFP).

“I think he brings another championship DNA, championship pedigree. He brings another playmaker to the team who can get guys involved, and make plays, and also just has a great basketball mind.” “I think it would be great to have him here… I hope that we can bring him here. I would love to have him.”

If the NBA rumor does come to fruition, it could be a major selling point for the Cavaliers to keep LeBron James after this season. For months, there have been reports that James is planning to ditch the Cavaliers in 2018 and head to the Los Angeles Lakers, a city where James already owns a home and spends considerable time. As ESPN reported, LeBron and his wife were even spotted checking out schools in the Los Angeles area earlier this month.

But having Dwyane Wade on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster — especially on a multi-year deal — could be a major step for the team in keeping LeBron James. The former NBA MVP has still said publicly that he remains committed to Cleveland, even as rumors around the NBA say otherwise, and Wade’s addition to the team may be able to solidify that.

