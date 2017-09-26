Trump Called Princess Diana ‘Crazy’ In Howard Stern Interview, Joked About Giving Her An HIV Test

U.S. President Donald Trump once called the late Princess Diana “crazy,” ranked her the third hottest woman in the world, and joked about giving her an HIV test. He also said that he would have slept with the British royal “without hesitation.”

The president’s shocking statements were made in a series of interviews between 1997 and 2000 on shock jock Howard Stern’s radio show. In the 1990s and early 2000s, Trump was a regular on the controversial radio personality’s program, where the conversation frequently revolved around women and sex.

In May 2000, Donald Trump told Stern that he would have had sex with Princess Diana “without even hesitation.” He talked about her looks, saying that she was “a woman with great beauty.”

“She was really beautiful, and people didn’t realize that beautiful. She was supermodel beautiful.”

“She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, the whole thing,” Trump added.

“She’s magnificent. She was crazy but these are minor details.”

In the same interview, Trump told Stern that Princess Diana was third on his list of the 10 most beautiful women in the world. He put then-girlfriend and now-First Lady Melania at No. 1 and ex-wife Ivana at No. 2. The list also included Julia Roberts, Michelle Pfeiffer, Cindy Crawford, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

This wasn’t the first time Trump had discussed the late British princess with Stern. In 1997, barely three months after Princess Diana died, Trump joked about having Lady Di tested for HIV before he would sleep with her.

During a November 1997 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Trump talked about sending women to the doctor for testing before having sexual relations with them.

“I wouldn’t say I do this, but you could send lots of people you really like to the doctor before you ever get to know them.”

Later, Stern began prodding Trump on whether or not he actually slept with Diana.

“Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say that you’ve gotten Lady Di, right? You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her.”

Robin Quivers, Stern’s co-host, asked Trump if he would have sent the recently deceased Princess of Wales off to a doctor before having sex with her. Trump said that he didn’t know if he would have done that, adding that that particular situation was a “tough one.”

Stern then acted out an imaginary scene in which Trump asks the princess to get tested.

“Hey Lady Di, would you go to the doctor?”

Trump jumped in, pretending that he was talking to the late royal.

“Go back over to my Lexus because I have a new doctor, we wanna give you a little check up.”

In 2015, British broadcaster Selina Scott told The Times that Trump had pursued Princess Diana, believing that he “had a shot” with her. Diana, for her part, was reportedly creeped out by the business mogul’s stalking.

Scott revealed that Donald Trump would send “massive bouquets” to Diana at Kensington Palace. Each bouquet reportedly cost hundreds of pounds.

“Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife.”

