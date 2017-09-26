Kate Hudson’s Buzz Cut Stuns On The Red Carpet: The Story Behind Shocking Change Revealed

Kate Hudson’s buzz cut wowed the attendees at the UrbanWorld Film Festival as she shows off her shocking new do and shares the story behind it.

Hudson has been known to dazzle with her glamorous looks and ensemble when she strides the red carpet but none of her previous looks were as striking as a shaved head. Formerly donning blonde locks, the 38-year-old How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star decided to shave off her hair for her role in a film with Sia, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Now, more details about Kate Hudson’s buzz cut are in as she opens up about the time when she decided to cut her hair while promoting her current movie Marshall with Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown.

Speaking to E! News, Hudson revealed that the decision to let go of her golden mane was not very deep.

“I wish the story felt [bigger],” she told the outlet.

“For me, it was a necessary thing to do for this part. I was so excited about it. So it was like, ‘Okay, let’s just shave it.’ So it was more excitement than overthinking it.”

According to the outlet, the surprising change was necessary for her role in the film Sisters co-written and directed by Australian singer-songwriter Sia Furler where she stars alongside Maddie Ziegler.

During her talk with E!, the 38-year-old actress revealed that she got her sons involved in her change of hairstyle so they won’t find it “shocking.”

“Bing actually cut it. I thought for him to be a part of it wouldn’t feel so shocking,” she said, referring to her 6-year-old son, Bingham Bellamy.

Kate revealed that her children were not really surprised about the change.

“My kids really didn’t care.”

In fact, Kate Hudson’s buzz cut was actually “copied” from her son, Ryder Robinson’s, usual haircut, per a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I copied Ryder. Ryder had it way before, Ryder’s been buzzing his head for a long time.”

But her 13-year-old son was not very happy about it at first, whining about his mom “cramping” his “style.” Eventually, the new look grew up on him as he realized how he looked exactly like his mother with her new do.

“But when I did it, he was like, ‘Oh my God, we actually…’ It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy.”

Now that Kate Hudson’s buzz cut is growing out, her eldest son has gone ahead to let his grow out, too.

Even though her fans are already missing her lustrous golden hair, the actress admitted that she is already loving having extremely short hair simply because it was easier to maintain.

“I like the ease of it, you know what I mean? When I looked at the hair when it came off I was like you know this is…I’m so happy this is gone. It was a lot of wear and tear on that.”

Kate Hudson’s buzz cut has become a shock to many but the actress is not bothered by other people’s opinion, saying that changing looks and among other things is part of the job of being an actor.

“I think that when you choose to be an actor, you choose to be an actor to play roles that mean that you shift things. And there’s no preciousness to, like, what other people would see as something that they identify with you as. When you’re an actor, you sort of want to identify with different characters and different roles.”

