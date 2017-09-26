Suri Cruise 2017: Katie Holmes ‘Frustrated’ At Tom Cruise For Choosing Scientology Over Their Daughter

Katie Holmes has been a mother and a father to Suri Cruise after she shockingly ended her six-year marriage to Tom Cruise. Although the Dawson’s Creek actress has already adjusted her life as a single mom, a new report revealed that she is definitely unhappy with the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s absence in their daughter’s life.

Being the face of Scientology for years and a proud loyalist, Tom Cruise full-heartedly follows the rules to a tee. While his actions and loyalty are highly-praised by the controversial church’s followers and leader David Miscavige, Katie Holmes and people outside the cult-like religion just can’t seem to fathom as to how he could put Scientology before his daughter Suri Cruise.

A report even claimed that Katie Holmes reached out to Tom Cruise to talk to him about being a part of their daughter’s life. If the actress indeed contacted the Mission: Impossible 6 actor to be a father to Suri Cruise, it appears that her effort was a complete fail since the father-daughter duo has still not seen each other after the split.

Meanwhile, being the daughter of a former Hollywood power couple, it is definitely hard for Suri Cruise to live normally like any other kids. The 11-year-old cannot go out without being bombarded by photographers to see what Tom Cruise’s daughter looks like now.

This is the kind of life that Katie Holmes does not want for her only daughter. The Dawson’s Creek actress has been trying her best to protect Suri Cruise away from the ugly side of Hollywood.

Even though she has been in the public eye since her teenage years, Katie Holmes has always made sure to make her daughter’s life as normal and as private as possible.

It has never been easy for Katie Holmes after she filed for divorce from Tom Cruise back in 2012. Their romance was highly-popular as expected, especially after Tom Cruise famously jumped on Oprah Winfrey’s couch while revealing how in love he was with the actress.

Six years later, Katie Holmes suddenly chose to end her marriage from the Mission: Impossible 6 star.

Although it was never confirmed, many believed that their failed marriage was a result of Tom Cruise’s loyalty to Scientology. The cult-like religion was first introduced to the 55-year-old actor by his first wife Mimi Rogers and instantly got hooked to the controversial church.

Now, Katie Holmes is dating Jamie Foxx, while Tom Cruise might still be in search for his next bride.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]