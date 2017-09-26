There is no denying that 90 Day Fiance is among the most talked-about television series today. Along with its popularity, the show was hounded with various controversies. Aleksandra Iarovikova, for one, decided to quit social media last summer when fans started accusing her of cheating on Josh Strobel after they noticed that her daughter looks different from her partner.

The Season 3 bride shared a photo of her daughter, Kaya, earlier this year. However, Aleksandra quickly removed the snap after some of her followers pointed out that her child was noticeably biracial due to her curly black hair and dark skin color. Because of this, many fans suspected that Josh is not the real father of the baby.

Adding fuel to the fire are the photos of the 90 Day Fiance star along with her best friend and travel buddy. Aleksandra previously shared multiple snaps of them together in several locations over the past few years. However, the TLC artist insisted that the black man she vacationed with in Prague right before announcing her pregnancy is just “like a brother to her.”

“That’s even disgusting to think about possible feelings between us. He promised him to protect me in Prague while Josh is far away.”

Aleksandra Iarovikova also claimed that Kaya got most of her grandparents’ traits. She even claimed that she does not look like her parents, but her daughter totally looks like her mom. “Seriously, they have the same face. They look absolutely the same, it’s crazy,” the 90 Day Fiance alum previously revealed to Radar Online.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Aleksandra, once again, debunked the rumors claiming that she cheated on Josh Strobel. Via her official Facebook page, she indicted her followers of fabricating stories about her marriage. The 90 Day Fiance star even said that fans should care less about Kaya’s physical appearance since it is none of their business.

“Ruin your happiness, not mine. You can say anything you want, but it will not make you right. As I said before, you have a right to not believe, but you will not change anything. What else are you trying to prove here??”

For starters, Aleksandra’s biological father is Cuban with dark skin. She previously claimed that her daughter got many of his features. Most fans are unaware of this fact since the show only featured her adoptive parents, Vlad and Svetlana. Up until now, Josh has yet to comment on the endless cheating allegations.

Aleksandra Iarovikova and Josh Strobel have previously deleted all the photos of their daughter on social media. Watch 90 Day Fiance: What Now? every Sunday on TLC. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!

[Featured Image by Aleksandra Iarovikova/Facebook]