Release Date Set For Stephen King’s ‘It’ Sequel After Box Office Success – Early Details On Chapter 2

Less than three weeks ago, the remake of Stephen King’s It hit theaters and immediately started breaking records, but The Losers Club is far from finished making money. Even though the sequel wasn’t set in stone upon chapter one of the remake hitting theaters, it was expected that chapter two was on the way and now, everyone knows when it will be happening. The release date and early details for the second battle with Pennywise are out there, and fans won’t have to wait far too long.

With a mere budget of $35 million, Warner Bros. and New Line were hoping that the remake of Stephen King’s It ended up making some money. Well, it hasn’t just been successful, but they are now closing in on half a billion in just a little over two weeks since it hit theaters.

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the studios are more than pleased with the film and have given the sequel the green light for a release of Sept. 6, 2019. Yes, it is going to be a full two years until the sequel hits theaters, but the script hasn’t even been written yet, so, there is a lot of work to do.

As reported by Box Office Mojo, It has already earned more than $266 million domestically and another $212 at the international box office.

Casting for the adults in The Losers Club has not yet started, but it is expected to begin sometime soon. Gary Muschietti is going to direct the sequel just as he did chapter one and Gary Dauberman is going to be writing the script for the film.

Now, except for the details from the novel and miniseries, there are a few other things known for the sequel at this time and here they are.

The story will be set likely around the year 2016 as it will take place 27 years from the events of the first film, according to Variety.

Pennywise will indeed return to torment the town of Derry once again.

The Losers Club will also return to Derry as adults based on the pact they made as kids.

Expect a much darker film as now, it will be Pennywise dealing with just adults and no longer with children.

Stephen King’s It is one of those remakes that many people weren’t entirely sure about, but they knew it had a chance at being better than the made-for-TV miniseries in 1990. Little did anyone realize that it was going to be as huge as it has been since the horror genre hasn’t had a ton of success stories in recent years. With the way the box office has been, the sequel seemed inevitable and now, we know it will hit theaters in the fall of 2019.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros./New Line]