‘Bold And Beautiful’ News: Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Ingo Rademacher Joins ‘B&B’ As Thorne Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have been buzzing about the revelation that B&B plans to bring Thorne Forrester back, but Winsor Harmon will not be reprising the role. Now, additional information is emerging, and a fan-favorite soap veteran is stepping in to take over going forward.

According to TV Insider, former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher is going to be playing Thorne Forrester when the character returns. The Bold and the Beautiful fans knew that something was up, as Winsor Harmon revealed on social media that the character was being recast. Winsor’s fans are not happy about this development, and it will be interesting to see if Rademacher can win viewers over.

Rademacher is known to most soap viewers as Jasper “Jax” Jacks, a General Hospital character he had played off-and-on since 1996. The last that GH fans saw of Jax, Sonny had engineered his deportation. Ingo has also had a recurring role on Hawaii Five-0, and it sounds as if that will continue.

What does Bold and Beautiful have in store with the return of Thorne? Rademacher shares that he doesn’t know much at this point. He starts shooting in a few weeks and will first appear on-screen in mid-to-late November. This is going to be a full-time, contract role, so B&B fans should expect a big storyline.

Could Brooke and Thorne be nudged toward one another again? She has had her hands full with Bill and Ridge this year on Bold and Beautiful, but given the problems both of those relationships have had, perhaps Thorne’s return will offer a new opportunity.

Interestingly, Rademacher shared that when he first joined General Hospital, the plan was to have Jax become romantically involved with Lois. Of course, Rena Sofer, who played Lois, now plays Quinn on Bold and Beautiful. Quinn already ran into trouble by having a fling with her husband’s son Ridge, so it seems like a stretch to think that she would make that kind of choice again. However, when it comes to Quinn and her choices, one never knows.

Some Bold and Beautiful fans are already theorizing that there could be a twist on the way connecting Sally to Thorne by way of Macy. Whatever it is that Bell and the rest of his team have in mind, it must be something juicy if they’re signing Rademacher to a full-time contract.

Congrats @IngoRademacher you're gonna be amazing as Thorne buddy!! Big shoes dude, size 11, call me man. — Winsor D. Harmon III (@winsorharmon) September 25, 2017

We've been friends for a long time he's a great guy. I just ask everyone to give him a chance!! He will be great, very talented Actor!! https://t.co/ydFjOfn5Vo — Winsor D. Harmon III (@winsorharmon) September 25, 2017

For his part, Harmon took to Twitter after the announcement about Ingo to congratulate him on the new gig. He joked about how Rademacher has big shoes to fill, and in response to someone else’s tweet, Winsor noted that he’s been friends with the former General Hospital star for a long time and he hopes Bold and Beautiful viewers will give him a chance.

Are you ready to give Ingo Rademacher a chance as he steps into the role of Thorne Forrester? Who would you like to see him paired up with as his new gig on The Bold and the Beautiful begins?

