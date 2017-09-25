‘Big Brother 19’: Did Kevin Schlehuber Address Jason Dent’s Rape Joke About His Wife In Instagram Live Video?

Big Brother 19 houseguest Kevin Schlehuber took to Instagram just days ago to speak to fans and answer any questions they might have for him. Although Kevin was gracious, friendly, and open with most of his responses, some may hint at how Kevin feels regarding a rape joke made about his wife by his closest ally in the BB19 game, Jason Dent.

The uncomfortable quip was made by Jason outside of Kevin’s presence, so he was unaware of it while still in the Big Brother 19 abode. It is almost certain that Kevin’s family informed him of the comment once they were reunited with him following his exit from the game Wednesday on finale night.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the comment in question took place on the afternoon of August 28, as Jason, Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez, and Alex Ow sat in the bathroom area of the BB19 house discussing Kevin and his gameplay. The group began guessing what Kevin would do if he won the next Head of Household (HOH) competition.

On live feeds, Jason could be heard saying that if he and Alex were nominated for eviction by Kevin he would “f****** make him lose his brain. I’ll call that m***** f***** every name in the book.”

Jason continued with, “I’ll f*** your wife when I get out of here. And I’m going to tie all your daughters up and make them f****** watch you piece of s***.”

See video below of the comment Jason made while in the Big Brother 19 house (Warning: Video contains very strong language).

Josh and Paul looked somewhat stunned, noting that a line had definitely been crossed, as Jason and Alex laughed.

Not only were Big Brother 19 fans upset about the comment, Kevin’s wife, Deborah, was also extremely offended. In August, she told TMZ Jason’s statements were worse than “she’s ever seen” and was “appalled” at how the BB19 game had “turned so ugly… mostly due to Jason.”

Although Jason’s wife, Holly, took to Twitter and apologized for the offensive utterance made by her husband, Deborah seemed to dismiss the apology saying Kevin would never say anything that terrible, TMZ reported.

In the recent Instagram Live video, Kevin was asked who he thought he’d be friends with outside the Big Brother 19 house. Interestingly enough, he left out Jason, who he was very close to throughout the entire game, and named Josh Martinez and Ramses Soto instead.

Kevin added, “I don’t know what to say… I’ve been hit with a lot… since leaving the house.”

He continued by stating the following.

“I didn’t know what was going on… I’m really upset about a few things. I mean, really upset that the Big Brother experience had to pass the Big Brother house and involve my family. It wasn’t right.”

Despite Kevin not explicitly addressing Jason’s statement, it can be presumed that he was speaking about the joke and how it had negatively impacted his loved ones.

Had a great time at the wrap party last night ! Love all of you so much. #love ???????????????? A post shared by Kevin Schlehuber (@bb19kevin) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

It appears, however, that all involved may have let bygones be bygones, as an Instagram photo posted to Kevin’s page shows Kevin and Jason, along with their wives smiling during a night out in Los Angeles on Friday.

Although this season of Big Brother is over, in just a few short months Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on CBS hitting airways this winter. Although the United Kingdom has been airing its version of CBB for years, this will be the first time a celebrity version will air in the United States.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]