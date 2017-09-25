WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s Next Two Challengers For The Universal Title, Fans Will Love One And Hate The Other

A lot of people believed that Braun Strowman was going to do the unthinkable at No Mercy on Sunday night and defeat Brock Lesnar, but the beast retained his title. Now, it seems as if Strowman will move onto something different on Monday Night Raw and Lesnar is going to take the break he gets every few months. Despite his hiatus, rumors are flying around as to his next two title challengers which will have fans loving one and hating the other.

It was already a foregone conclusion that a Lesnar break from WWE television was coming up soon, and Sportskeeda stated it would happen after No Mercy. That is why so many thought Strowman would win the Universal Title so the champion would still be on TV for the next few months.

Well, that didn’t happen last night, but Lesnar is still expected to take a break

No DQ is reporting that the idea is still for Lesnar to hold onto the WWE Universal Championship for a full year and not lose it until WrestleMania 34. With that being said, rumors of his next two title opponents are swirling which will have fans excited and also a bit disappointed at the same time.

As of now, the belief is that Finn Balor will be the next Raw superstar to step up and challenge Lesnar for the belt. It isn’t yet known when Lesnar is going to return to WWE television, but the title match will ultimately take place at either Survivor Series in November or the Royal Rumble in January.

From there, Lesnar will likely exit that feud as champion and move onto the program that will lead into WrestleMania 34. As expected and rumored for a long time, that will be when the champion moves into a feud with Roman Reigns for the big match in New Orleans.

Please note that these are just rumors and WrestleMania 34 is still far away as are the other two pay-per-view events. Anything can happen by that time, but these plans could be the way that WWE ends up going.

