Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2017 Tonight? Episode 2 Results

After two full nights of performances on Dancing with the Stars 2017, it was time for the first elimination of the season on DWTS Season 25. We started with 13 couples on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, but one of them had to go home. So, who got voted off Dancing with the Stars 2017 tonight? Find out the Episode 2 results below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Last week on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, we had the premiere and the first time the new couples would take the dance floor together. It was a jam-packed night, as we had the big opening number and then 13 couples to get through. Because of that, they only allowed one judge to give feedback after each couple.

They all survived the night and moved into Episode 2 tonight, as it was Ballroom Night on DWTS 2017. There were some scares heading into the night, as Drew Scott and Vanessa Lachey both suffered injuries during rehearsals this past week. Drew pulled a hamstring and Vanessa had a toe injury, but both were able to dance tonight.

The nerves were behind them, so the pressure was on tonight. It was another jam-packed night, as all 13 couples were still in the competition. The judges were expecting a little bit more from the couples, as this was their second time together. Len Goodman was back to his grumpy ways, as he was not impressed with a lot of the couples tonight. The crowd let him know throughout the night though, as he was booed often.

This is a two-night week on Dancing with the Stars 2017, as the couples will be performing both tonight and tomorrow night. Both nights will end with an elimination, which one of them happened tonight.

After all the performances were done and the scores were handed out, it was time for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to announce the results. The two couples that were in jeopardy of going home tonight were Terrell Owens & Cheryle Burke and Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe. In the end, it was Barbara & Keo eliminated tonight.

