Jax Taylor Weighs In On Stassi Schroeder’s Split From Boyfriend Patrick Meagher

Jax Taylor’s ex-girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, is newly single after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Patrick Meagher last month and during a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke of their split.

Weeks after Stassi Schroeder admitted to being blindsided by her sudden split from the radio host, Jax Taylor said that Meagher didn’t seem supportive of his former girlfriend.

“I just feel like he wasn’t supportive enough for her,” he told the Daily Dish days ago. “She was trying and trying and trying and it just didn’t work from what I see.”

Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor were involved in a relationship during the first season of Vanderpump Rules, but during Season 2, the couple parted ways and began dating other people. However, while Schroeder’s love life has been up and down, Taylor has been going strong with Brittany Cartwright for about two and a half years.

While Jax Taylor’s relationship with Stassi Schroeder is long over, the reality star and SUR Lounge bartender had nothing but good things to say about his podcast host ex-girlfriend, describing her as “strong,” “amazing,” and “hilarious” during his interview with the Daily Dish. He also said that Schroeder has seemingly humbled herself over the past two years and noted that she is bound to find love when the right time comes.

Just prior to Jax Taylor’s interview with the Daily Dish, his current girlfriend Brittany Cartwright and ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder were seen spending time with one another. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Cartwright and Schroeder hit it off with one another during the engagement party of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, which was held at the Beverly Hills home of Lisa Vanderpump years ago.

In other Jax Taylor news, the reality star is currently facing rumors of a possible engagement after he was seen searching for rings during an episode of his spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss the new episode of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, on Tuesday night at 10:15 p.m. on Bravo TV.

