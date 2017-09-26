Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Marry Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky But Not Become Mother?

Jennifer Lawrence may only be 27, but she already has accomplished many things in her life. Not only does she already have an Oscar under her belt, but she has broken box office records with the Hunger Games franchise and has starred in many promising movies. Just a few weeks ago, rumors that she wanted to “get married” to her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, started to circulate, but it looks like she does not necessarily want to become a mother.

Hollywood’s most wanted actress won her Oscar when she was just 23 years old. Since then, she has starred in both artistically challenging movies like Mother! and commercially successful ones like Hunger Games series. As she gets involved in all types of film projects and dates different men, it looks like she is gaining a surer opinion on what she wants and does not want out of life.

And one thing that she does not necessarily crave is becoming a mother. In a recent interview, she revealed that she has not caught onto baby fever, which is common among women of a certain age. In fact, she stated that, as she gets older, the less she wants to have a baby of her own.

“Not at all,” she replied to the question whether she feels like she wants to become a mother, according to People Magazine. “They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work!””

So far, Jennifer has been dating men who are significantly older than she is. The last boyfriend she had was Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, who is thirteen years her senior. Darren Aronofsky, whom she has now been dating for about eight months, is nineteen years her senior.

But that does not seem to be bothering the 27-year-old actress, who is way too busy and too mature to date someone her age.

“Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused,” a source told People Magazine.

Oh, Mother! Jennifer Lawrence's Film with Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Receives F CinemaScore https://t.co/96LjYzpUVW — People (@people) September 16, 2017

A few weeks ago, an insider revealed that she has thoughts about taking the next steps with Darren Aronofsky, who already has a ten-year-old son from his previous marriage. According to Radar Online, she believes that he is “the one” and that she is “already talking about marrying him.”

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” Oscar winner said to Vogue. “And I’m never confused with him.”

The new movie, Mother! has gotten some of the worst reviews she ever received. CinemaScore rated it a solid F for being one of the worst movies in the year. Considering that she has sprained her diaphragm making this movie and that it is also a work of her boyfriend, Jennifer Lawrence was quick to defend.

“We knew it was going to be polarizing,” she said, according to People Magazine. “So it’s just hilarious to see, you know, the people who love it, love it and they think it’s amazing and they get it. And then the people who don’t like it, absolutely despise it.”

"There are moments where you go, why? Why take it that far?" Jennifer Lawrence talks about "Mother!" https://t.co/ohrveapAks — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2017

