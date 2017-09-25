Meghan King Edmonds’ Baby Looks Super Cute In Instagram Photo

Meghan King Edmonds shared a new photo of her baby girl, Aspen King, on Instagram on Monday, September 25, and in the social media image, the 10-month-old looked absolutely adorable.

On September 25, the Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed to her fans and followers on Instagram that her only child had turned 10-months-old and later shared a picture of Aspen King in a dress and sweet headband.

“She loves to show off her toothy grin with constant smiles! I love seeing the cheeks pop even more when she cheeses!” Meghan King Edmonds wrote in the caption of her photo.

Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, welcomed daughter Aspen King on November 24, 2016, after about two years of marriage. As fans may recall, Meghan King Edmonds joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s 10th season in 2015 as a newlywed.

Also on September 25, Meghan King Edmonds shared an image of her daughter lying on her back on an age blanket that declared she had reached the 10-month mark. In the photo, Aspen King wore a white dress that Edmonds said she wore when she was a baby.

As fans of the reality star may recall, Meghan King Edmonds’ baby girl was in need of a helmet months ago due to the shaping on her skull after birth.

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Throughout the first several months of her daughter’s life, Meghan King Edmonds shared tons of images of her daughter in a helmet, but earlier this summer, the reality star confirmed that her daughter’s skull was in much better place and said that she no longer need to wear a helmet.

In a message to fans, via Bravo TV, Meghan King Edmonds said that her daughter had worn the helmet for months after physical therapy and sleep positioning failed to help her misshapen skull.

To see more of Meghan King Edmonds, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]