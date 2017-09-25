‘BB19’: Christmas Says She Had ‘Real Connection Night One’ With Paul, Open To Exploring Relationship With Him

Big Brother 19 houseguest Christmas Abbott left many viewers believing she may have stronger feelings for Paul Abrahamian than she was willing to admit during the season. This was due to certain things she said about him in the house and how affectionate she was toward him. In an interview released Monday, Christmas revealed she has a definite connection with Paul and may be open to having a relationship with him.

Christmas said she really doesn’t know what is going on with her and the bearded veteran Big Brother player, but she’s “willing to explore it,” according to Us Weekly. She told the publication she made a “real connection night one” with Paul, but never revealed to him how she really felt.

She took her role in the BB19 house seriously, and told Us Weekly, “We had a game to play… We developed a really true friendship and I think that it’s special in its own way…”

Christmas added that living in the Big Brother 19 house was extremely “different” from living in the “real world” so she has exited the game without any sort of “expectations” and has “no idea” what is going to happen with her and Paul.

#BBPaul answers the question on everyone's mind: What happened? See what he had to say about the #BB19 finale: https://t.co/0m7TxnCqCB pic.twitter.com/vI8wcJwCe8 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 21, 2017

Fans of BB19 who watched live feeds from inside the house, already suspected that Christmas had romantic feelings for Paul.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in a late night talk alone in the Big Brother 19 Head of Household (HOH) room, Christmas revealed to viewers while watching Paul on a monitor that she was experiencing “heart flutters” as well as “physical and emotional heartache” in the house. She called these feelings a “purgatory of emotion,” also admitting that Paul makes her “smile.”

There has also been speculation Christmas developed a strong attraction to Paul because he strongly resembles her former fiancé, as reported prior by the Inquisitr.

In addition, at one point during the game, Josh Martinez, a close ally of both Christmas and Paul, asked the pair, as Paul stroked Christmas’ hair, if they were in a showmance. They roundly denied having romantic feelings for one another, as Josh joked that he felt like a third wheel.

A surprise eviction shakes up the house. Catch up on #BB19: https://t.co/iaKUuK3uAI pic.twitter.com/8uysv9IE8n — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 14, 2017

Last Wednesday, on the night of the Big Brother 19 finale, during a backyard interview Christmas told RHAP’s Rob Cesternino about her feelings for Paul, saying “I think he’s an amazing person… and [the] Big Brother house amplifies everything… So, I don’t know.”

Christmas wrapped up her interview with Us Weekly indicating her time in the Big Brother 19 house was “magical, bizarre and the most exhilarating summer” she’s ever had in her life.

Although Christmas may have strong feelings for Paul, while in the BB19 house he repeatedly said he had a girlfriend waiting for him on the outside. So, a platonic relationship may be the most Christmas can hope to get out of Paul, at least for the time being.

Although this season of Big Brother is over, in just a few short months Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on CBS hitting airways this winter. Although the United Kingdom has been airing its version of CBB for years, this will be the first time a celebrity version will air in the United States.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]