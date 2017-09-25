Jill Duggar Fully Supports Husband Derick Dillard, Who Contradicts Himself On Twitter After New Baby Arrives

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, are in a new phase of their lives. After about a year of serving abroad, the couple has resettled in the U.S. and have moved their missionary work right near home. The past couple of months have been a challenging time for them, as they went through two failed crowdfunding campaigns, got called out for transphobia on Twitter, and greeted their new baby into the world.

Despite all of these trials and tribulations, Jill Duggar seems to be in full support of her husband pursuing a career in the Christian ministries. While he did not succeed in raising $6,500 from his fans on Pure Charity, it looks like she still is doing her best as his wife.

She posted a picture of a book that she is currently reading on her Instagram account, sharing with her fans that she is taking proactive measures to better understand her husband. The book is called 10 Things Every Minister’s Wife Needs to Know by Jeana Floyd, and it seems to speak to the 25-year-old Duggar.

While some fans asked her how to “find the book,” as they “would love to read this,” others were more critical of her blind support of her husband, who often voices controversial opinions on Twitter.

“So being a subservient wife is ok? It’s disgusting that you allow a man to tell you how to live your life,” a fan commented. “What a sad existence.”

I've been reading this book recently by our Senior Pastor's wife @jeanafloydmaccom and I'm really enjoying it! This would be a great book for anyone whose hubby is involved in ministry. #thinkchristmaslist #morningreading A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

The Duggar family is famous for not sending their kids to college and marrying off their daughters early. Jill got married to Derick when she was around 22-years-old, and she had her first child before her first wedding anniversary. While she has a certificate in midwifery, she does not hold down a full-time job.

Her husband, Derick Dillard, has been in the news a lot for showing his support for President Donald Trump and sending out transphobic messages. Most recently, he even contradicted himself on Twitter, which got Counting On followers confused on his stance.

This is the opposite of your previous tweet. Wisdom requires thinking and using our intelligence and trusting our own heart and mind. pic.twitter.com/b6dL4YR90R — Sharon Dirrigl (@Winterbaby2067) September 24, 2017

He is also a staunch Republican who stands behind Trump politics. Frequently, he retweets or writes messages that show that he supports the more conservative agendas. With Americans right now concerned about activism in sports, Derick clearly showed on Twitter that he does not approve of protests against the government when it comes to football.

Way to stand Ogbah! That's an Oklahoma State alumnus for you! Thank you @EmanOgbah https://t.co/thHydBmuBW — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 24, 2017

“Another privileged white guy who doesn’t understand the struggles faced by Americans of color,” one fan replied to his tweet. “#GetAClue #TakeAKnee.”

His views were even rejected by TLC, the network that produces Counting On, when he outright pointed to Jazz Jennings, the star of another TLC show, and said that “transgender is a myth.” Jazz’s show deals with the fact that she is a transgender teen going through high school.

“Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC,” the network tweeted.

Do you think Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will soon face more restrictions on their show because of their views? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]